"This is so precious" - WWE Universe praises Seth Rollins after heartwarming interaction with young fan 

Seth Rollins had a heartwarming interaction with a young WWE fan during this past Monday's episode of RAW.

The Visionary hopped outside the ring and approached the young fan and his family ringside. Seth played around a bit and the kid had a giant smile on his face. He gave the young fan a smooch on top of his head before saying hello to more members of the WWE Universe.

"Oh my goodness you stayed up all night. I can't believe it, man," said Seth Rollins. [00:01 - 00:05]

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to praise Rollins for his interaction with the young wrestling fan. Many said that they could see why Rollins is a good dad and added that moments like this are what wrestling should be all about.

Randy Tucker @RandyTu31577610 @WWERollins That was so good of you to do that!! Good job brother!!

😐 @DrDevice81 @WWERollins The dad definitely came out of you there.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 praises Seth Rollins for WrestleMania bump

Former WWE Superstar and current NWA star EC3 recently praised Seth Rollins for the RKO he took from Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31.

The legendary spot saw The Viper beautifully counter Rollins' Stomp into the RKO for the pinfall victory. Randy Orton is currently out of action with a back injury and the timeframe for his return remains up in the air. Rollins is scheduled to compete for the United States Championship in an Elimination Chamber match this Saturday.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 praised The Visionary and claimed the RKO was the best bump in WrestleMania history.

"I do think Seth Rollins has the greatest WrestleMania bump that was within the confines of a singles match when he did the Curb Stomp and got tossed up in the RKO, so I don't think he'll have to go that distance, but he'll do something that is almost as insane," said EC3. (4:20 - 4:39)

You can check out the entire video below:

Seth was shockingly eliminated by Logan Paul during last month's Royal Rumble. He has continiously taken shots at the 27-year-old following the elimination and it will be interesting to see if it leads to a match between the two at WrestleMania 39.

