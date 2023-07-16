"This is a total rib on the guy" - Former WCW Champion is unhappy with Baron Corbin's WWE booking (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo opened up about Baron Corbin reverting to his "Lone Wolf" character during his recent return to WWE NXT.

Corbin has portrayed several characters on TV over the years, like Constable Corbin, Happy Corbin, King Corbin, and more. However, his most successful gimmick has been that of "The Lone Wolf," which he brought back during his match against Carmelo Hayes at NXT: Gold Rush on June 27th.

Though the 38-year-old fell short of winning, he looked as good as ever in his decade-long WWE career.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke about this change to Baron Corbin's character. Russo wasn't too optimistic about it, saying WWE was ribbing him by altering his gimmick again.

"I saw this today. I don't know if you saw this. Did you see we're back to 'The Lone Wolf' Corbin? Like, is this a rib? This is a total rib on the guy," said Vince Russo. [3:28 - 3:43]

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell hasn't been too impressed with Baron Corbin in WWE

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk last month, Dutch Mantell mentioned how he was "sick" of watching Baron Corbin on TV. He went as far as to say that he takes a break to run some errand whenever Corbin is on screen.

"I don't wanna see him. When Corbin's on the screen, nothing against him personally, but that's when I go and get something to drink or do something else because it's going to be over in just a minute until I come back and maybe the commercial will be over and we'll go on with the show," said Dutch Mantell.

With reports indicating Corbin would remain in NXT for now, he could spend time honing his skillset before moving back to the main roster.

