"This isn't Triple H" - WWE's decision to book 37-year-old star to win the Royal Rumble could backfire, veteran believes (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes the Triple H-led creative team is shoving Cody Rhodes down everyone's throat. Hence, the decision to potentially book the 37-year-old star to win the Royal Rumble Match could face resistance from fans.

The American Nightmare recently revealed that he'd be making his much-awaited return at WWE's upcoming premium live event. The company has been hyping up his comeback with a series of vignettes showcasing his recovery journey.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that plenty of other stars have worked through a torn pec muscle. He added that WWE is overhyping Rhodes' return.

"They are starting to shove Cody Rhodes down your throat. And you know what happens when they shove somebody down your throat. They're starting to do that. The guy tore a pec muscle, he didn't lose a leg, he didn't lose an arm. He tore a freaking pec. You know how many pec muscles have been torn in professional wrestling? You know many guys worked with torn pec muscles. If they put them over in the rumble, you're really going to see resistance." [49:51 - 50:30]

The former WWE writer also highlighted that Cody Rhodes is not as over as Triple H, and the decision to book him the upcoming battle royal could backfire:

"This isn't Triple H. If this were Triple H making a comeback, OK bro. You tore a freaking pec muscle bro, you're not a Superman and you're right bro. If they put him over in the Rumble, you're gonna see them get pushback." [52:03 - 52:20]

Cody Rhodes is one of the favorites to win the first Royal Rumble under Triple H

Cody Rhodes has been presented as a megastar since returning to WWE at WrestleMania last year. The American Nightmare has defeated Seth Rollins thrice, with the latest win coming despite him suffering a torn pec before the match.

Given the recent betting odds, Rhodes is also one of the favorites to win the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. The former Intercontinental Champion has stated in the past that he's back in the Stamford-based promotion to win the world title. Hence, a win at the Royal Rumble event could be the first step toward that goal.

