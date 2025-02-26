"This will be my last WrestleMania" - WWE veteran makes major career announcement

A WWE veteran recently made a major announcement regarding his career. Meanwhile, he slammed the Stamford-based company's shows.

Vince Russo has been critical of WWE's product for a long time. Nevertheless, he has always claimed that he only watches the Stamford-based company's shows because of his job as an analyst on multiple platforms, including The Brand, Sportskeeda, and Behind The Turnbuckle.

In a recent tweet, the 64-year-old former head writer disclosed that he had decided to quit watching RAW and SmackDown when he turns 65 next January. On a recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Russo pointed out that he would continue watching WWE for only 11 more months, claiming it was "a show for idiots."

"Every time RAW or SmackDown ends, Coach [Jonathan Coachman], I feel like an absolute idiot for watching that show because it's a show for idiots. It is written for idiots. And I watch it because I get paid. But I have also announced, Coach, I will continue to watch the WWE until my 65th birthday, which is not till January. So, I have 11 months. Once I turn 65, I will never ever watch another WWE show."

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion announced that this year's WrestleMania would be the last Show of Shows he would watch, pointing out that he would be leaving money on the table due to his decision.

"What that means is I will leave money on the table because I cannot be a 65-year-old man watching a show that is written for five-year-old children. So, you've got 11 months of me telling you how it is. This will be my last WrestleMania and, Coach, I'm done," Russo said. [3:18 - 31:31]

The former WWE head writer is not retiring

Despite revealing that he was quitting watching RAW and SmackDown starting next January, former head writer Vince Russo clarified that he was not retiring from his job.

The 64-year-old disclosed that he would be open to discussing different topics. However, he would never watch the Stamford-based company's product.

"I want to make it clear. Never said I was walking away. I will not watch RAW, SmackDown, or any other WWE wrestling show again. I love talking about, Coach, the business of the business. I love discussing headlines, politics, I can talk about that stuff all day long. I cannot sit through a show written for five-year-olds when I'm a 65-year-old man. So, I'm not retiring. That's not what I'm saying. I'm saying I will no longer watch this nonsense on Mondays and Friday nights," Russo added. [32:36 - 33:12]

Russo recently gave his take on multiple subjects, including John Cena potentially selling his "soul" to The Rock and The Final Boss possibly being part of a real-life plot to oust Chief Content Officer Triple H from the global juggernaut.

