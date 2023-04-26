"This would've been the time to laugh" - WWE veteran questions Seth Rollins' actions on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins' war of words with Omos and MVP on RAW.

The Visionary came out to address his upcoming match against Omos that is slated to take place at Backlash. However, he revealed that something bigger has caught his eye while looking at the recently introduced World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins was soon interrupted by Omos and MVP. The two parties exchanged a few words before the segment ended.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that Seth Rollins' promo on Omos did not make much sense as there was no "heat" between the two:

"Not only do you randomly get this match, but then Rollins is kinda in the face of Omos and cutting a heated promo. I am standing there like, 'What are you mad at him for? What did he do?' Where's the heat, bro, that you're getting up in his face and you're cutting this promo? All he [Omos] did was walk out. If he [Seth] was ever going to laugh, this would've been the time to laugh because there is no heat there bro." [1:11:09 - 1:11:40]

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

MVP explained why Seth Rollins will be facing Omos at WWE Backlash

The announcement of a match between Seth Rollins and Omos at Backlash came as a shock to many as the two stars never even had an interaction before last night's show.

However, Omos' manager MVP explained during a backstage interview that the Nigerian Giant personally picked The Visionary for a showdown at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

"Seth Freakin' Rollins has had an amazing career, from The Architect to The Visionary to the man he is today, he's accomplished virtually everything there is to accomplish," MVP said. "Honestly, I'm a fan, and I say that sincerely. He is one of the most impressive superstars in the game today, and that's precisely why The Nigerian Giant chose him. I wanna impress upon Seth that Backlash (…) it's no laughing matter."

Besides Seth Rollins vs. Omos, WWE Backlash will also feature Bad Bunny in action as he takes on Damian Priest in a Street Fight. The match was made official on RAW last night.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes