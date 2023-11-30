Tiffany Stratton posts bikini photo and borrows from Paul Heyman in offering WWE spoiler

Tiffany Stratton has gone viral once again with a bikini photo. To really send her message with the image, the WWE NXT Superstar borrowed an infamous line from Paul Heyman.

The NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 9 will feature the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the next challenger to NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. The five-woman match line-up currently includes Stratton, Blair Davenport, Kelani Jordan, and Lash Legend.

Stratton took to X today to post a bikini photo that shows her sitting with two NXT Women's Championship belts. This is a copy of the original, as the belt on her stomach has been Photoshopped in.

The 24-year-old posted the photo to show that she plans on becoming a two-time champion after the Deadline win, and she used Heyman's infamous "not a prediction, a spoiler" line to solidify her message.

"It’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler alert #tiffy2x," she wrote with the photo below.

The fifth participant in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge will be determined on next Tuesday's Deadline go-home edition of NXT. WWE will award the final spot to the winner of a Last Chance Fatal 4 Way with Kiana James, Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, and Roxanne Perez.

Ludwig Kaiser on possibly working with Tiffany Stratton on WWE's main roster

Tiffany Stratton made another post earlier this month where she used several stunning photos to tout her opponents in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

While The Buff Barbie has admirers all over the internet, her heart belongs to one man - Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser, who recently reacted to her gym photos. The 32-year-old grappler praised his girlfriend while speaking with Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge but gave an interesting response when asked if he hopes she joins him on the main roster.

"Tiffany doesn't really need to jump on that opportunity or that storyline that I'm doing right now because she's so amazing by herself. She is going to go her own way; not by any means needs any kind of support or push from my side. She is a one of a kind athlete and a one of a kind person. She's been doing so amazing. She came so far in the last one and a half years. It's crazy because I've been doing this for 16 years, and she's been doing it for two years, and she's come so far already," he said. [From 3:52 onwards]

Stratton qualified for the Iron Survivor Challenge by defeating Henley on the November 7th episode of NXT. She has not wrestled since then and likely will not compete until Deadline.

