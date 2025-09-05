  • home icon
TKO Group sends a message to The Rock amid his WWE absence

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 05, 2025 07:16 GMT
The Rock is a 17-time WWE champion [Image credits: star
The Rock is a 17-time WWE champion [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, recently took to social media to send a message to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The Brahma Bull has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion for quite some time.

The Rock was last seen on WWE TV at the Elimination Chamber 2025, where he aligned with heel John Cena. The Final Boss was expected to show up alongside The Cenation Leader during his heel run, but that did not happen as The People's Champion never showed up in the Stamford-based promotion again.

Amid his absence from WWE, The Great One took to Instagram to upload a video of himself crying at the Venice Film Festival during the premiere of his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine. In the caption of his post, Dwayne Johnson sent an emotional message after his film received a standing ovation, writing that he was having a hard time comprehending the incredible response.

"I feel like dreams are something we can contextualize. We imagine things and scenarios in our minds. This was far beyond my imagination and something my heart had a hard time comprehending. We were all deeply moved to our core. Benny, Emily, Mark, and myself. Thank you, Venice Film Festival 🇮🇹❤️🙏🏾 #smashingmachine," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

This post caught the attention of TKO Group's official Instagram handle, and they left a comment on it. The company reacted with several clapping hands emojis, acknowledging The Rock's performance in the movie.

Check out a screenshot of the comment below:

Screenshot of TKO Group&#039;s comment. [Image credit: The Rock&#039;s Instagram]
Screenshot of TKO Group's comment. [Image credit: The Rock's Instagram]

Vince Russo believes The Rock won't return to WWE anytime soon

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently lost a good amount of weight and has slimmed down significantly, possibly for his acting career.

During a recent edition of Behind The Turnbuckle Studios with Jonathan Coachman, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed fans won't see The Final Boss in the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon, as he might not return to wrestle after losing so much weight.

"But also now, Coach, here's when it pertains to wrestling. Here's the most important question. He's not going to lose this kind of size and come back to wrestle."

It remains to be seen what The Brahma Bull has planned for his future in World Wrestling Entertainment.

