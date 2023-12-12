"Tony Khan in shambles," "Nah bro this is historic" - Fans react as John Cena is spotted having a chat with MJF

Wrestling Twitter is going gaga over John Cena and MJF being clicked together at the Iron Claw premiere.

Several wrestling personalities attended the Iron Claw premiere tonight, including WWE legend John Cena. Wrestling Twitter is abuzz over a video shot at the premiere featuring Cena and AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF.

Prominent interviewer Chris Van Vliet has shared a short clip from the premiere, in which John Cena can be seen having a candid chat with MJF. Wrestling fans had a variety of reactions to Cena and MJF hanging out at the premiere, some of which can be checked out below:

MJF is a big fan of John Cena

It won't be a stretch to call MJF one of the biggest heels in pro wrestling today. He has feuded with some of the biggest babyfaces in AEW over the years and is widely believed to be a top-notch performer in the ring and on the mic.

MJF once appeared on Freddie Prinze Jr.'s podcast Wrestling with Freddie and heaped massive praise on Cena. He revealed that he got along with Cena when he once met him.

"And the thing is, Roddy Piper - one of my all-time favorites outside of John Cena. Love John to death. You know John? (MJF asks Freddie Prinze Jr.) But the thing you have to understand is that's the price of greatness. You're not always going to get along with people, that's why me and John got along so well the one time I met up with him when I did extra work," said MJF.

Judging by Cena and MJF's recent interaction at the Iron Claw premiere, it's safe to assume that the two stars have nothing but admiration and respect for each other. Many Twitter fans wonder exactly what the duo was talking about in the clip in question.

