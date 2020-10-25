Ranking 29 WWE Superstars who have won more than 400 matches: What's John Cena and Roman Reigns' win count?

A WWE Superstar's career doesn't last long in most cases. For every John Cena and Hulk Hogan, there are countless forgotten stars who became WWE Superstars, didn't do much of note, and faded into obscurity in quick fashion.

The ones who managed to build a successful career as a WWE Superstar, enjoyed their riches, social media followers, and worldwide fame for years on end. Bret Hart, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Shawn Michaels are just a few names who had long-lasting careers as WWE Superstars. There's an elite list of WWE Superstars who have appeared in more than a thousand matches in their careers. Some of them have won hundreds upon hundreds of matches. In this list, we will take a look at 29 WWE Superstars who have won more than 400 matches in their careers.

(Credits to ProFightDB for the data used in this article. The article only considers appearances on WWE RAW and SmackDown, and not NXT, OVW, or FCW)

#28-#23: Christian, The Miz, Jeff Hardy, Billy Gunn, Edge, Seth Rollins, and Triple H

Seth Rollins and Triple H at WrestleMania 33

The list kicks off with former World Champion Christian, who has won a total of 401 matches in his career as a WWE Superstar. Christian has also had stints with TNA, back in the mid to late-2000s.

The Miz comes in at No. 27, with 404 victories. He is a former WWE Champion who successfully defended the belt against John Cena at WrestleMania 27.

At No. 26, Jeff Hardy has 405 wins in his bag. He is also a former WWE/World Champion, and currently works on SmackDown.

Former DX member Billy Gunn comes in at No. 25, with 418 wins. He received a push back in the day when he won the WWE King of the Ring tournament, but it didn't lead to anything worth of note.

At No. 24, there's WWE Hall of Famer Edge, with 419 wins. He is a multiple-time World Champion, and made his surprise return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble event.

Seth Rollins and his former mentor Triple H share the No. 23 spot, with 425 victories each. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H doesn't need an introduction, while Seth Rollins is currently on his way to becoming an in-ring legend of the calibre of The Game himself.