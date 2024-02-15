"Too late for that," "WWE won't let him" - Fans debate if second-generation star should undergo name change

WWE fans have debated whether or not a former NXT Champion should keep his name on the main roster.

The promotion has begun to incorporate the next generation of talent on the main roster as of late. Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will be in action on this Friday's episode of SmackDown, and Carmelo Hayes has made several appearances on the main roster. Current NXT Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker has also appeared in backstage segments on the main roster and had an interesting conversation with Paul Heyman.

WrestlingNews.co has asked fans on social media if they believe Breakker's name should be changed on the main roster. The 26-year-old is the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, who found himself in the middle of a controversy last year.

WWE fans appear torn on the matter, with many claiming they are okay with Bron Breakker establishing his own identity. However, many fans are hopeful to see him honor the Steiner name on the main roster.

WWE legend claims Bron Breakker isn't the only Steiner child destined for greatness

Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently praised Bron Breakker and claimed that he is not the only Steiner child who will be successful.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, DDP noted that Breakker will always be a Steiner to him. The legend claimed all of the Steiner kids were phenomenal athletes and could make a name for themselves.

"Bron Breakker, who to me will always be Bronson Steiner, when he was playing college ball, he was working with me," DDP said. "When he was going to the [Baltimore] Ravens, he was working with me. We'd work out together a lot. He does DDP Yoga, we train together. All his brothers and his cousins. Them Steiner kids, they're all phenomenal athletes. Brandon is playing basketball up in Virginia Tech. He was the number one point guard in the state. I talk to him all the time. Brock and Maveric and Hudson, all those Steiner boys are class."

Bron Breakker is an incredible athlete and has the potential to be a massive star on WWE's main roster.

It will be fascinating to see if WWE ever decides to change his name moving forward.

Do you think WWE should change the 26-year-old star's name on the main roster? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

