Top AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Triple H after cardiac event

AEW star Andrade El Idolo sent a heartfelt message to Triple H following his heart surgery after a cardiac event.

WWE recently announced on Twitter that Triple H underwent a heart procedure last week. The news garnered major coverage on Twitter, and many fans took to the social media site to extend their wishes towards the WWE legend. Several WWE Superstars sent their best wishes to Triple H as well.

Top AEW star Andrade El Idolo has now posted a heartfelt message directed towards The Game telling him to stay strong.

"Stay strong Sir @TripleH," tweeted Andrade.

Triple H is one of the most revered figures in the wrestling industry

Triple H has been a WWE mainstay for over 25 years at this point. The Game has bagged a long list of accolades over the past several years. He is bound to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer as a singles star somewhere down the line.

Triple H has worked incredibly hard over the past few years towards turning WWE NXT into a major brand with a loyal fan base. Andrade was one of the best performers in the black and gold during his time there and is a former NXT Champion. After his release, Andrade revealed that Triple H had asked him to return to the brand.

"He then told me, "How about a run on NXT?" I told him that I wanted an opportunity on SmackDown or RAW. I didn’t want to be someone who stayed in the back complaining, but complaining among the wrestlers. I don’t want to complain to the wrestlers, but talk to the office and say I want an opportunity. I don’t want to be four or five years doing nothing and just receiving a check. I was asked for maybe a year in NXT, then return to the [main roster] and see how things change," said Andrade. (Translation: Carlos Toro)

I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

Andrade was granted his release earlier this year and later made his way to All Elite Wrestling. Andrade had mentioned Triple H in a tweet he made following his release.

As for Triple H, his fans are happy to hear that his surgery was a success. Here's hoping that Triple H makes a full recovery in the coming days.

