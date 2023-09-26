Top name takes personal shot at Kayla Braxton ahead of WWE RAW

A top name has taken a personal shot at WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

This week's RAW is shaping up to be an eventful show as the build towards WWE Fastlane continues. Dominik Mysterio is set to put the NXT North American Championship on the line against Dragon Lee, and Cody Rhodes will be kicking off tonight's show with a promo.

Logan Paul will likely not be making any appearances on RAW soon but is scheduled to box Dillon Danis on October 14th in Manchester. Ahead of the boxing match, there are rumors that Danis is going to back out, and Braxton reacted to them on social media.

Kayla Braxton joked that it was probably smart of Danis to back out because Logan Paul was going to turn his face into ground beef. Dillon Danis responded that he wasn't going to pull out, but her father should have. Kayla Braxton has shared that she grew up in foster care, and her family has been referenced on WWE television in the past.

Kayla Braxton sends message to fans celebrating WWE releases

The company let over 100 employees go and cut a bunch of talent after the merger with UFC became official.

Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Emma, Riddick Moss, Shelton Benjamin, Aliyah, and many more stars were released this week after the merger. Some fans seemingly were enjoying the news on social media, and Kayla Braxton wasn't having it.

The WWE personality took to social media to send a message to fans who were happy about the recent firings in the company. She said that she hopes karma hits the people who are celebrating the releases harder than the most devastating wrestling move ever.

"Some of you are sad sacks of [poo emoji]. For anyone to say that they’re glad certain people are losing their jobs or for you to tweet that you hope one of us gets it next … I hope karma hits you harder than the most devastating wrestling move ever could. That’s so gross. Be better."

Kayla Braxton recently stepped down as the host of WWE's The Bump but will still be contributing to the show every week. She currently serves as a backstage interviewer on the blue brand every week, as well as a host on The SmackDown LowDown.

Are you excited about the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.