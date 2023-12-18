Top names included in WWE's latest Performance Center tryouts

The final WWE Performance Center tryouts of 2023 just wrapped up in Orlando, Florida, and several names have been confirmed as participants.

The final tryouts camp of the year was for non-wrestling athletes. The list was revealed by @lexveraux, who noted that there were many Asian athletes at the tryouts because WWE wants more Asian representation on the roster.

The list of participants at the December 2023 Performance Center tryouts featured several fitness instructors and influencers, a boxer, rugby & football players (including NFL/XFL stars), powerlifters, and the first-ever pro golfer to try out for the company, among others.

The list of 14 athletes at the final WWE Performance Center tryouts of 2023 is as follows:

Elaina Gu - female, Maryland native who graduated from Princeton University with a major in Ecology & Evolutionary Biology plus a certificate in Global Health & Health Policy, former D1 swimmer, fitness trainer

You can check out the thread of participants with the tweet below:

WWE also held Performance Center tryouts back in September. The talents brought in for that camp were pro wrestlers, and some were reportedly signed. There's no word yet on who was offered a deal at the tryouts held this weekend.

The Undertaker's interest in the WWE Performance Center

WWE often brings legends and former superstars to Orlando to work as guest coaches/trainers at the Performance Center, and the full-time staff is full of pro wrestling experience.

The Undertaker has been officially retired since November 2020, and he's made it clear that he wants to help with future superstars now that he's done with in-ring action. The Deadman previously spoke with Victory Over Injury and talked about his ideas for the future.

"[WWE and I] are working on some projects to do different things, obviously outside of the ring. I'd like to be in a position where I can be a little more hands-on with the young talent and mentor a little. I think I have a lot to offer and I've always enjoyed talking Xs and Os. I've talked a lot with Triple H about getting down to Orlando and working with guys. I still have the passion. I know my days are done making the slow walk, but I still have a passion and love the business and want to see the business continue to grow," he said.

Taker has been at the Performance Center since then and made a shocking appearance on NXT earlier this year.

The WWE Performance Center officially launched on July 11th, 2013. The 26,000-square-foot building includes seven training rings, production facilities, the NXT Arena, and more.

What do you think of the talents at WWE's recent Performance Center tryouts? Which famous sports star do you think should try out for the company? Sound off in the comments below!