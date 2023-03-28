Top SmackDown star was never comfortable in WWE as a character unlike Logan Paul, claims Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently claimed that Ronda Rousey was never comfortable as a character in the Stamford-based company, unlike Logan Paul.

Rousey made her official WWE debut in 2018. She spent about a year as an active competitor, during which she held the RAW Women's Championship, before going on a hiatus. In January 2022, the 36-year-old returned to in-ring competition. She has since held the SmackDown Women's Championship twice.

Although she is a UFC legend, Rousey has faced much criticism since joining the Stamford-based company. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was never comfortable as a character in Vince McMahon's promotion.

"All I can tell you is that from the moment she arrived in WWE, I didn't feel a connection to her. I mean, let me say that differently. I didn't feel as though she made a connection to the audience. There was something there that wasn't complete. The connection is like 90%. I never felt that she was comfortable in WWE as a character. Just a feeling."

The former RAW general manager then compared The Baddest Woman on the Planet to Logan Paul.

"With Ronda, it's not a lack of talent. It's not a lack of potential. I just don't feel she's as passionate about it. There's definitely a professional commitment on her part. I know she really wants this, and I know how hard it is for her to do what she's doing, especially given the amount of pressure that's on her because of who she is and the expectations that come with that. She's not there yet. I’ve never felt that connection and I still don't. Logan Paul, I felt the connection immediately. I felt like Logan felt like he was born for this, whereas with Ronda, I feel like she wants to do this, and there's just a subtle difference between being born for it and wanting to do it," Bischoff added. [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

Charlotte Flair gave her honest opinion on Ronda Rousey in WWE

On the last episode of SmackDown in 2022, Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to WWE after several months of absence. On her first night back, The Queen defeated Ronda Rousey in less than a minute to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Flair praised The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

"Ronda's debut match at [WrestleMania 34] was one of the best debut matches I've ever seen. Having the opportunity to work with her, from a personal standpoint, I admire so much what she was able to create and do for women within the UFC."

