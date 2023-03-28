WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently revealed that he turned down an offer to wrestle outside the Stamford-based company.

The Rated-R Superstar officially joined Vince McMahon's promotion in 1997. He spent nearly 15 years as an active competitor before retiring in 2011 due to injury. However, Edge returned to the Stamford-based company in 2020 after nine years of absence. He has since become a part-time superstar.

In a recent interview with Sportsnet 590 The Fan, Edge disclosed that he turned down an opportunity to leave WWE and wrestle elsewhere.

"There was an opportunity to [go elsewhere outside of WWE]. Again, it's where I've spent my entire career outside of the indies, right? So this year will be my 25th year with WWE since my television debut. Having been there so long and understanding how it works and understanding just the machine that it is, there's something to be said for that. There’s also something to be said for trying something new and exciting and a new set of faces and a new way of the way things work."

The Rated-R Superstar also pointed out that he was always loyal to Vince McMahon's promotion.

"I've always been a loyalist though in terms of that company. It's what I grew up watching and it's where I always wanted to get to. What it boils down to, I guess, is where I think I can have the most fun honestly. That's where I'm at in life. It's not like I'm grinding to get to WWE anymore, so I've been there and I've done it and I've done everything and then some so, now it's just a matter of what I enjoy the most and I think it's there [he laughed]," Edge added. [H/T: PostWrestling]

Edge will face Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 39

For several months, Edge has been feuding with The Judgment Day. In February, The Rated-R Superstar teamed up with his wife, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber.

However, Edge and Balor will write another chapter in their rivalry when they square off in a Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania 39 this weekend in Los Angeles, California.

