Top WWE star is awaiting approval to do "extra stupid ideas" at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Edge disclosed that he is waiting for approval from the company to do "extra stupid ideas" at WrestleMania 39.

The Rated R Superstar has been feuding with The Judgment Day for several months now. Next weekend, the Hall of Famer will square off against the faction's supposed leader Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match. The bout will be the first of its kind at WrestleMania since 2016.

In a recent interview with Sportsnet 590 The Fan, Edge opened up about his preparations for his match against Balor.

"Well, again, I have a history of doing stupid things, right? You do because it's a Hell in a Cell match and because people expect a certain level of, I don't know, brutality within the performance. You gotta up the stakes. So I do. I think outside of the box and I think about what's physically possible and a lot of crazy ideas jump into my head and they always have. But I always try and make sure that I save them for WrestleMania or I'll save them where it'll actually mean something and be remembered. I'm not diving face-first through a flaming table with thumbtacks in my back unless it's WrestleMania, because I know that will be one that people are gonna remember," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer disclosed that he already has some "extra stupid ideas" for his upcoming Hell in a Cell match. However, he is still awaiting approval from WWE higher-ups.

"WrestleMania happens once a year. If you're a casual fan, you may be watching. If you're a wrestling fan, you're definitely watching and that's the one that I know has the worldwide eyeballs on it so that's where you gotta go for it and man, you put me in a Hell in a Cell, I gotta go for it even if I'm 49-years-old. That's just part of the way I'm wired so, I have some pretty extra stupid ideas. We'll see if they let me try them, they probably won't. But we'll see," Edge added. [H/T: PostWrestling]

When will Edge retire from WWE?

Edge joined Vince McMahon's promotion in the mid-1990s. He spent several years as an active competitor before finally retiring in 2011 due to a career-halting injury. However, the 11-time world champion returned to the WWE ring nine years later. He has since been a part-time superstar.

In an interview with The Nation Network last November, Edge opened up about his retirement plans, disclosing that he wants to end his career in Toronto in his home country of Canada.

"I know the window is not open for long. But if I can do it there [retire in Toronto], I think then I'll be able to go right. I'm good. That was the last thing to kind of check off. I didn't come back to win 4 more championships or anything like that. I really just came back to have fun, try and help teach a new generation of talent that I never got my hands on before," he said. [H/T: SEScoops]

