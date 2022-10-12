Top WWE SmackDown star teases a return to NXT for a "pick your poison" match against Roxanne Perez

In the coming weeks, NXT could witness the return of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler for a match against Roxanne Perez.

Perez has been feuding with her former tag team partner Cora Jade on NXT over the past few weeks. The two will now square off in a Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc. However, each of the two ladies will face an opponent of the other's choosing before their bout on Saturday, October 22.

When a fan suggested that Jade pick former NXT Champion & current SmackDown star Shayna Baszler as Perez's opponent, the 21-year-old responded by asking The Queen of Spades if she wanted to talk business.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion replied to Jade's tweet, seemingly expressing her openness to the idea.

"I do have some open freelance spots on my calendar coming up..." Baszler wrote.

Shayna Baszler had a successful run on NXT before moving to the WWE main roster

In 2017, Shayna Baszler signed with WWE and reported to the Performance Center. Over the next three years, she became one of NXT's top female superstars, winning the NXT Women's Championship twice.

In February 2020, Baszler made her main roster debut. She has since won the Women's Tag Team Titles twice. The Queen of Spades is currently an active competitor on SmackDown.

However, the 42-year-old made a one-off return to NXT in March 2021 when she teamed up with Nia Jax to successfully defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez (fka Raquel Gonzalez).

If The Queen of Spades returns to NXT to face Roxanne Perez, it would be her first appearance on the brand in nearly 19 months.

