Top WWE star comments on Lionel Messi possibly joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia; confesses love for Kylian Mbappe

Multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford recently addressed the possibility of seeing Lionel Messi join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

After having a legendary career in Europe, Ronaldo signed a historic deal with Saudi side Al Nassr earlier this year. He has since scored 14 goals and made two assists in 15 Saudi League appearances. Rumors now suggest that Messi could also play in Saudi Arabia next season. According to reports, the Argentinian has received a massive offer from Al Hilal.

In a recent interview with Sada Al Mala'eb ahead of Night of Champions, Montez Ford commented on Messi's potential move to Saudi Arabia. He stated that Saudi Arabia provides a good environment for success, pointing out that Messi joining the Pro League would be great.

Ford also disclosed that he is a fan of Paris St. Germain star Kylian Mbappe. He then sent the French striker his greetings.

Montez Ford's wife, Bianca Belair, will compete at WWE Night of Champions

While Montez Ford is not on the WWE Night of Champions card, his wife, Bianca Belair, is scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka tonight in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized the company for booking a match between Belair and Asuka. He also pointed out that he does not believe Belair will lose her title to the Japanese superstar tonight.

"I don't think they've done enough with Asuka to put the belt back on her. There's been no story; there's been no build; there's been nothing. I can't see Bianca (Belair) losing the belt in a non-story situation," he said.

