"Pretty pretty pretty" - When current WWE star admitted to being attracted to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest stars in football history. Hence, he has many admirers, including former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

In an interview with TMZ Sports in 2014, The Baddest Woman on the Planet disclosed that she found the Portuguese star to be the hottest male athlete in the world.

"Ronaldo is pretty pretty pretty. Ronaldo is a pretty man. I'd probably have to go with Ronaldo," she said. [0:35 - 0:42]

The current SmackDown star is one of only 557 people Ronaldo follows on Instagram. The former Real Madrid player has nearly 577 million followers.

After a long and successful journey in European football, Ronaldo signed a multi-year contract with Saudi Professional League (SPL) club Al Nassr last January. Since then, the 38-year-old has scored 11 goals and made two assists.

A former WWE manager wants to slap Ronda Rousey

In January 2018, Ronda Rousey made her official WWE debut. She competed for nearly a year, during which she held the RAW Women's Championship, before going on hiatus after losing her title at WrestleMania 35.

Last year, The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned after nearly three years of absence. She has since held the SmackDown Women's Title twice. However, the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion recently criticized the booking of the women's division and called the creative team "a bunch of octogenarians."

Speaking about Rousey's comments on his podcast, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell stated that he wanted to slap her.

"I would like to have Ronda standing right in front of me right now and I'd open-hand slap her. [Any reason?] She came out earlier in the week and says that WWE with those octogenarians like the 80-year-old guys, they don't know what it's like to be hip and this, that, the other, and I'm thinking, 'shut up Ronda!' You can't do it on your own so listen to somebody. And the octogenarians, I think she was talking about Vince maybe, I don't know. There's nobody there that's 80, close to 80 except Vince," he said.

