Top WWE star to eliminate Jacob Fatu from Royal Rumble, predicts analyst; will lead to massive WrestleMania clash

Jacob Fatu is expected to compete in the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match. WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted a top SmackDown star would eliminate The Samoan Werewolf to set up a huge WrestleMania match.

After serving as Solo Sikoa's enforcer since his arrival at the Stamford-based company, Jacob Fatu had seemingly kicked off his singles run last Saturday when he went head-to-head against Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event. Although The Samoan Werewolf lost via disqualification, he destroyed The Monster of All Monsters, leaving him bloodied and beaten.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted a dominant performance from Fatu at the upcoming Royal Rumble. He claimed the 32-year-old could eliminate several superstars before getting thrown over the top rope by his Bloodline leader, Sikoa. The 41-year-old analyst suggested that the former NXT North American Champion eliminating Fatu could lead to a match between the two at WrestleMania:

"I do think Solo Sikoa enters the Royal Rumble and eliminates Jacob. I think Royal Rumble begins the road to Solo vs. Jacob. And that may be a WrestleMania match, Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu. But I think Jacob comes out, eliminates a ton of people, somebody else comes out, Jacob eliminates him, somebody else comes out, Jacob eliminates him. Then Solo Sikoa comes out, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, now they're going to blows, he doesn't eliminate Solo, then a third person comes out, ring starts to fill up again, Solo Sikoa finds a moment, eliminates Jacob Fatu," he said. [27:20 - 27:57]

On Chairshot Sports, former WWE Women's Champion Layla discussed the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. She predicted that CM Punk would emerge victorious.

Layla explained that age would play a factor in WWE booking Punk to win the Royal Rumble. She also pointed out that The Best in the World previously left the company because he wanted to main-event WrestleMania. Hence, she thinks he would get to do that this year:

"[Who wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble this year?] CM Punk. My reason is because I feel like he's not getting any younger, and that's just one of the reasons. And I feel like he left in such a tenacious way when he left WWE, and it was because he was never [in the] main event of WrestleMania. And that's been his goal. And I feel like this year is the year that he will; I do believe he will get that this year," she said.

It would be interesting to see who will emerge victorious this Saturday in Indianapolis.

