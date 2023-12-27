Top WWE star sends a message to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee after MSG live event: "I love you forever"

Tonight's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden was a newsworthy one, as it always is on December 26th every year. CM Punk's in-ring return took most of the headlines, but the show ended with Seth Rollins retaining his world title and cutting a heartfelt promo on the late Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee.

The Visionary has now added to his tribute to the former Wyatt Family members with a message on Twitter. WWE's official handle posted a clip of Rollins' promo following his win over Drew McIntyre, where he told the MSG crowd to light the place up with fireflies and sing his theme song.

Seth Rollins quote-tweeted that clip, saying he loved Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee. The current World Heavyweight Champion has paid tribute to Wyatt several times since his tragic death in August this year.

"I love you forever," tweeted Rollins.

December 26th marked the third anniversary of Brodie Lee's untimely passing. He remains sorely missed, as does Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion's fiancée, JoJo Offerman, recently shared a heartbreaking picture from her first Christmas since his passing.

What happened at the WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden?

Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event, following CM Punk's first WWE match in nearly 10 years. The Straight Edge Superstar defeated Dominik Mysterio before his own promo for the fans in attendance.

Elsewhere, Sami Zayn returned to action, as he teamed with Jey Uso to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. He seemingly had an injury concern after the match, as per fan footage from Madison Square Garden.

Other matches saw Cody Rhodes defeat Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match, Rhea Ripley retain her Women's World Championship in a triple threat, and Omos squash R-Truth, among many other things. It indeed was an eventful show in front of a record-breaking MSG crowd.