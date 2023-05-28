Top WWE Superstar expresses interest in pursuing Tag Team gold

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently disclosed her desire to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Belair made her main roster debut in 2020. She has since won the SmackDown Women's Championship and the RAW Women's Title. However, The EST of WWE has never held the Women's Tag Team Championship. Although the 34-year-old had a few shots at the title over the past few years, she failed to capture it.

During a recent interview with Emarati radio show Talk 100.3, Belair was asked about a title she would like to win. She expressed interest in pursuing tag team gold.

"I would say. I haven't, I mean I've never won the Tag Team Titles. I don't know if I work very well with others. I've never really been a tag team, you know. I'm so used to being on my own," she said. [From 4:45 to 4:57]

Check out the video down below:

Bianca Belair has three dream opponents, including WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

Over the past few years, Bianca Belair went head-to-head against several top superstars, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka. In the same interview with Talk 100.3, The EST expressed her desire to square off against three other dream opponents.

The former RAW Women's Champion named Rhea Ripley among her desired future opponents.

"Everybody knows my dream opponents in the future. Of course Rhea Ripley, which everyone talks about, Charlotte Flair, and Beth Phoenix. She was the very first person when I got into WWE that I saw and I was like, 'I love what she represents. She's strong but she still, you know, embraces her femininity.' And she was like the first person I saw myself into when I first got into WWE as far as like aesthetic wise and what she went to the ring representing," she said. [From 5:02 to 5:24]

