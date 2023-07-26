Top WWE Superstar needs a "very attractive, hot, sassy female agent" like his "ex-wife," claims Vince Russo

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has worked on several high-profile storylines during his storied career. He believes Bobby Lashley needs a "hot" female agent on TV.

The All Mighty had a three-year run in the Stamford-based company before leaving in 2008. Nearly a year later, he joined TNA, where he worked with Russo. At the time, Lashley was dating former superstar Kristal Marshall in real-life. She then joined him in TNA as his on-screen wife, Kristal Lashley. However, the former couple left the promotion in 2010.

In 2018, Lashley returned to WWE to become one of the top superstars on the current roster. Despite winning several WWE championships over the past few years, some believe the 47-year-old has not yet reached his full potential.

During a recent Q&A session on Russo's YouTube channel, a fan asked the former head writer how he would book Lashley for him to reach his full potential. The 62-year-old disclosed that he believes the multi-time world champion needs a female agent with certain qualities.

"Bro, when I worked with Bobby at TNA, and he was married, his wife was a great voice box for Bobby. She was terrific, bro. She was attractive, she could cut a promo, she was mean, [and] she was sassy. I think that's what Bobby needs. Maybe an agent. A very attractive, hot, sassy, smoking female agent to represent Bobby Lashley [and] negotiate his contracts. Like a female Scott Boras, if you know what I'm talking about." [59:57 - 1:00:43]

The former WWE writer says Bobby Lashley shouldn't be in a group

Between 2020 and 2021, Bobby Lashley led The Hurt Business faction, which included Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The group also had MVP as their manager.

While The Hurt Business disbanded a few years ago, Lashley recently teased forming another faction with The Street Profits on SmackDown. However, Vince Russo believes The All Mighty should not be part of a group on TV.

"I don't like Lashley in a group, bro. I think Lashley is an attraction onto [sic] himself. I don't think he needs to be in a group," Russo said during the Q&A session. [1:00:44 - 1:00:55]

