"This could be your last match" - Jerry Lawler sends a warning message to top WWE Superstar

Jerry Lawler is not too keen on a WWE Hall of Famer's chances of winning an upcoming match.

The August 22 episode of RAW will feature a singles clash between Damian Priest and Edge in the latter's hometown of Toronto. While The Rated-R Superstar is the obvious fan-favorite here, it should be interesting to see whether Priest can pick up an upset victory.

On this week's RAW Talk, Lawler — while staying in character — expressed his concern about Edge's in-ring future:

"I'm worried about Edge. This may become Edge's last match. No better place for it to happen than Toronto. You heard Edge. When you look in his eyes and you listen to him talk, I mean, he's very believable. But I think he's just trying to convince himself... because Edge, deep down, he's gotta be worried."

Lawler doubled down on his opinion and maintained kayfabe by directly addressing the WWE legend:

"Let's face it. Damian Priest? Come on, Edge. You're gonna have to look in the mirror and make a long, heartfelt talk with yourself and realize that this could be not just a loss in Toronto — this could be your last match, Edge!"

Have Edge and Damian Priest wrestled in the same WWE match before?

Despite their previous alliance in The Judgment Day, both men did not frequently team up together. Edge and Priest's upcoming showdown is set to be their first ever singles clash.

In January 2021, they entered the 30-man Royal Rumble match, which saw the WWE Hall of Famer emerge victorious. The duo only teamed up once, at Hell in a Cell 2022, alongside fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. During the event, Edge's former faction defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan in a 16-minute contest.

Interestingly, despite being part of The Judgment Day's opposition before, Balor has replaced The Rated-R Superstar as an ally to Priest and Ripley.

