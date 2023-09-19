Tribal Warfare taking place between two Bloodline factions at WWE WrestleMania is a possible scenario, says Roman Reigns' cousin

Zilla Fatu recently addressed the possibility of forming a new faction with Jey Uso to feud with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

Zilla started his wrestling training last year. He made his in-ring debut at Reality of Wrestling last July. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' cousin has previously expressed his desire to join WWE and work with his family on The Bloodline storyline.

In a recent interview with A&G Media, Zilla urged the Stamford-based company to sign him and Jacob Fatu and make them join forces with Jey Uso on RAW to form their own Bloodline faction. Meanwhile, Umaga's son suggested that the potential group could feud with the original Bloodline stable on SmackDown.

"Maybe us going to SmackDown. All three of us going to SmackDown and confronting them like, 'Hey!' Like, 'Y'all need to move right. Like, this family is built off loyalty and respect and y'all showing none of that.' And, you know, obviously, have Roman talk his sh*t and then, you know, us just feuding. And instead of it being, what was it called, Tribal Combat? It would be Tribal Warfare," he said.

The former Reality of Wrestling star added:

"And obviously, this match, the three-on-three would have to be maybe at WrestleMania or just some type of big pay-per-view. And that lineup is so perfect, uce, because if we was to do a three-on-three it would be twin versus twin, Samoan Spike versus Samoan Spike, and then Jacob versus Roman, bro. That's like, oh my gosh. Like, I literally got goosebumps, uce." [25:14 - 26:07]

Booker T previously urged WWE to sign Jacob Fatu

Speaking on a previous episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Jacob Fatu. The 31-year-old has competed in several promotions and held multiple titles, including the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

The Hall of Famer also urged WWE to sign Jacob, dubbing him a "next-level talent."

"I had a chance to work with him, you know, for a little bit [in Reality of Wrestling], and I'm like, 'Man, this guy's, he's next level.' He's next-level talent. He's WWE. He should be working with the best guys in the world because he is one of the best talents out there right now on the indie scene that hadn't been picked up."

