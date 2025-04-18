Triple H actively pushing for WWE legend to re-sign for 5 more years

Triple H is looking to secure a WWE legend's services for five more years. RAW Superstar CM Punk recently opened up about how long he will continue to wrestle and whether he will sign a long-term contract extension.

The Straight Edge Superstar hasn't looked back since coming back to his old stomping grounds in 2023. He is having the time of his life, barring an untimely injury that forced him to miss WrestleMania XL last year.

However, he is all set to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals this year, getting the opportunity to fulfill his lifelong dream of headlining the marquee event.

CM Punk will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

Speaking on the Ringer Wrestling Show, Punk revealed that he doesn't want to overstay his welcome and continue past his expiration date.

“I definitely know I can’t go forever...You don't want to continue past your point of expiration. Some days, I get done and I feel like, 'I'm just getting started.' This run I've been on, it kind of washed over me where, I can't remember the specific moment where I turned to somebody, one of the Pauls, Heyman or Triple H, and I said, '46 years old, I think I'm starting to understand the business.'”

The Best in the World went on to reveal that WWE is actively pushing for him to sign a five-year contract extension. Punk hasn't agreed to the new terms yet and is still reviewing his options.

"That’s the business. Your body’s going to give up on you way before your mind does. You know, so to me, my mind’s never been sharper. I’ve never been more focused. And there is life in wrestling beyond taking bumps and being in the ring. So we’ll see what happens. But I don’t plan on — they’re trying to get me to sign a five-year deal. So I look at that and I go, ‘Guys, I don’t know.’” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

CM Punk's favor from Paul Heyman will be in play at WWE WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman owed CM Punk a favor after the Second City Saint helped the OG Bloodline take down the Solo Sikoa and Co. at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last year.

A few weeks ago, Punk finally cashed in his favor and asked Heyman to be in his corner at WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman promised Punk he would walk down the aisle with him when he headlines The Show of Shows someday.

Now that CM Punk is closing out WrestleMania 41 Night One, Paul Heyman has no option but to stand by his promise he made to his best friend years ago.

However, his decision to be with Punk for one night only has jeopardized his association with Reigns.

During the go-home edition of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41, the Only Tribal Chief shoved The Wiseman to the ground, teasing a potential split heading into Las Vegas this weekend.

