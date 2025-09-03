  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H allegedly won't bring back 4-time World Champion for final WWE run, says legendary star 

Triple H allegedly won't bring back 4-time World Champion for final WWE run, says legendary star 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 03, 2025 04:04 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Over the last few weeks, there's been tons of chatter about WWE and Triple H potentially bringing back a beloved performer to the company after nearly 7 years. In a recent interview, Ric Flair addressed the situation, stating that he didn't envision the global juggernaut having AEW star Chris Jericho for a final run.

Ad

Le Champion has been away from All Elite Wrestling for months now, and with his contract due to expire by the end of the year, many have been wondering if WWE would extend him the invitation to return. Recent reports have indicated that Jericho could be back in the Stamford-based promotion by Royal Rumble 2026.

Ric Flair, however, has a different take on the chances of Jericho's return. In a recent chat with The Escapist. The Nature Boy said Triple H and those within WWE might not give Chris Jericho any final run like they are doing for John Cena, as he wasn't as big a draw as The Leader of Cenation. Flair added that Jericho could be instead rewarded with a Hall of Fame induction for his contributions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Well, of course, I do because Chris [Jericho] has meant a lot to the business. But I don’t think he’ll get it. I’m sure he’ll go to the Hall of Fame. I mean, he’s been a Hall of Fame athlete, human being, wrestler, everything. But I would doubt very seriously if he’d get the kind of deal that John Cena got. I could be wrong. I would enjoy it. But John had a level of popularity very similar to The Rock’s. He was huge. Everyone loved him. It might be a bit of a stretch to see him back in there, but you never know.”
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Dutch Mantell also thinks WWE won't bring back Chris Jericho

Not just Ric Flair, but even Dutch Mantell bluntly stated that he didn't see WWE going out of its way to bring Chris Jericho back under its umbrella. Mantell feels Jericho was neither in shape nor possessed much star power anymore.

"I think he’s going to stay where he is. I don’t think they (WWE) would be (interested in him). You know, I think he’s a great talent, but he’s a little bit, as they say, long in the tooth. How to do it. So, hey, I’ve been there. I mean, when you get out of that ring, and you get out of that, then you get out of shape, and you know, it gets harder and harder and harder. So, when you’re young, you can go and get in shape, and I don’t know how much drawing power he would have."

Though only time will tell if the four-time WWE Champion's return materializes, it's safe to say his mere sight at Royal Rumble 2026 could generate a monster pop.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications