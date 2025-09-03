Triple H allegedly won't bring back 4-time World Champion for final WWE run, says legendary star 

Over the last few weeks, there's been tons of chatter about WWE and Triple H potentially bringing back a beloved performer to the company after nearly 7 years. In a recent interview, Ric Flair addressed the situation, stating that he didn't envision the global juggernaut having AEW star Chris Jericho for a final run.Le Champion has been away from All Elite Wrestling for months now, and with his contract due to expire by the end of the year, many have been wondering if WWE would extend him the invitation to return. Recent reports have indicated that Jericho could be back in the Stamford-based promotion by Royal Rumble 2026.Ric Flair, however, has a different take on the chances of Jericho's return. In a recent chat with The Escapist. The Nature Boy said Triple H and those within WWE might not give Chris Jericho any final run like they are doing for John Cena, as he wasn't as big a draw as The Leader of Cenation. Flair added that Jericho could be instead rewarded with a Hall of Fame induction for his contributions.&quot;Well, of course, I do because Chris [Jericho] has meant a lot to the business. But I don’t think he’ll get it. I’m sure he’ll go to the Hall of Fame. I mean, he’s been a Hall of Fame athlete, human being, wrestler, everything. But I would doubt very seriously if he’d get the kind of deal that John Cena got. I could be wrong. I would enjoy it. But John had a level of popularity very similar to The Rock’s. He was huge. Everyone loved him. It might be a bit of a stretch to see him back in there, but you never know.” Dutch Mantell also thinks WWE won't bring back Chris JerichoNot just Ric Flair, but even Dutch Mantell bluntly stated that he didn't see WWE going out of its way to bring Chris Jericho back under its umbrella. Mantell feels Jericho was neither in shape nor possessed much star power anymore.&quot;I think he’s going to stay where he is. I don’t think they (WWE) would be (interested in him). You know, I think he’s a great talent, but he’s a little bit, as they say, long in the tooth. How to do it. So, hey, I’ve been there. I mean, when you get out of that ring, and you get out of that, then you get out of shape, and you know, it gets harder and harder and harder. So, when you’re young, you can go and get in shape, and I don’t know how much drawing power he would have.&quot; Though only time will tell if the four-time WWE Champion's return materializes, it's safe to say his mere sight at Royal Rumble 2026 could generate a monster pop.