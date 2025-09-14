Triple H breaks down John Cena amid retirement tour; details former WWE champion's success

  • home icon
By JP David
Modified Sep 14, 2025 13:13 GMT
John Cena and Triple H. (Photo: WWE.com)
WWE's chief content officer Triple H has revealed why John Cena has been successful in his legendary career. Cena is in the final stretch of his retirement tour, which is set to conclude this December at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking to Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco on the Nightcap podcast on Friday before WWE's major announcement regarding WrestleMania 43, Triple H was asked by the NFL legends about the secret to being a successful WWE Superstar.

The Hall of Famer revealed that athleticism is not the biggest factor to have in a WWE Superstar. It's charisma, mentioning the likes of the late Hulk Hogan and The GOAT as examples.

"In our business sometimes, I can make you a list of the guys, Hulk Hogan, love him to death, biggest star of all time, not the most athletic guy on the planet, correct? You know, John Cena, not the most athletic guy on the planet. A lot of those guys, the list of people, they have incredible charisma, incredible crowd presence, incredible ability to control a crowd and tell a story, that's more important. Charisma is king in our business," Triple H said.
At the height of his popularity, one of the chants directed at John Cena was "You can't wrestle." Despite that notion, Cena is capable of putting together great matches, but most importantly, he's making the fans care about his story.

John Cena set to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, John Cena was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar. The Beast did the same thing on Cena's final appearance on SmackDown last week during his match against Sami Zayn.

Cena and Lesnar are set to face each other one final time at Wrestlepalooza on Sept. 20 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be the first Premium Live Event under WWE's partnership with ESPN.

It's also one of seven appearances left in Cena's farewell tour, which includes this Monday's episode of WWE RAW in Springfield, Massachusetts, Crown Jewel in Australia, Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego and his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event this December.

Please credit Nightcap and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from this article.

JP David

Edited by JP David
