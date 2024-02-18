Triple H breaks silence on 3-time WWE champion's arrival on Friday Night SmackDown

WWE is heading to Perth to host the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event as the final stop before WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Triple H has addressed the arrival of a 3-time champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Bron Breakker started appearing on the main roster and had conversations with the respective General Managers of each brand before making his decision. After a dominant performance at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, fans wanted to see more of the current NXT Tag Team Champion.

The 2-time NXT Champion has now officially made his choice. On the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Bron Breakker made his decision and signed with the blue brand. Today, Triple H sent a message welcoming the rising star to the main roster.

"Unlimited potential, an already impressive resume… and he’s got that dog in him. Welcome to #SmackDown, @bronbreakkerwwe! This is a big one."

The second-generation superstar is also slated to compete on the brand for the first time in an upcoming episode ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024.

Bron Breakker on not using his father and uncle's name in WWE

Bron Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. The second-generation superstar started his journey on the developmental brand after a short-lived football career. The 26-year-old star has already achieved tremendous success on NXT before moving to the main roster.

However, fans often wonder why the former NXT Champion started his career under a different name and didn't choose the 'Steiner' name as a performer. Speaking on Table For 3, Breakker was joined by his father and uncle where he addressed the reason behind using a new name:

“I kind of came up with it from football and just playing football I tried to hurt people or break people in half when I was blocking. That’s kind of how I came up with the name and I don’t feel like we need to use the [Steiner] name for me to be successful. I mean, I think I should, just go my own, go my own route and pay tribute to [The Steiner Brothers].”

He's currently one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Baron Corbin. It will be interesting to see what management does next with the star on WWE's main roster.

