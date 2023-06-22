"Triple H is lazy" - Fans show support for 15-time champion who is "talented, athletic, and has the look that fits WWE"

In recent months, WWE fans have seen many main roster superstars appear in NXT. One such entity is Dana Brooke, who has received some negative responses from fans over the past few weeks.
Brooke joined WWE in 2013 and got over with her bodybuilder gimmick. Her strength allowed her to stand out from the crowd and slowly build herself up in NXT before moving to the main roster.
However, she hasn’t had as much success in the company as compared to many other female stars. She has won the 24/7 Championship 15 times, but the title had no value and has been scrapped by the company.
Dana Brooke’s latest match came against Cora Jade on this week’s episode of NXT. The heel locked her in a submission hold, and the referee was forced to call for the bell. Instead of cheering for the babyface Dana, WWE fans were rooting for the heelish Cora Jade.
A Twitter user recently asked their followers why the former 24/7 Champion gets so much heat from fans.
While many claimed that she hadn’t done anything remarkable in her career yet, others pointed out that it wasn’t her fault. They cited that the creative team led by Triple H didn’t book her too well, and fans were following each other in hating her.
It’s unfortunate to see the 34-year-old receive so much hate from the WWE Universe. She recently took to Twitter to address the hate she gets from fans. Dana Brooke has been part of WWE for nearly 10 years, and it's time the creative team gives her a big rivalry to show her true potential.
Many WWE main roster stars are appearing on NXT recently
The WWE creative team has been working hard to make NXT more competitive and interesting in recent months. This has prompted it to send many stars to the brand to compete.
Dana Brooke is one of the stars who has competed in a couple of matches in NXT recently. Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin are the other free agents regularly appearing on the brand.
Corbin is set to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship on next week’s Gold Rush. It would make sense to have The Lone Wolf defeat Hayes - freeing him to move to the main roster.
Meanwhile, Seth Rollins appeared on the latest episode of NXT to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Finn Balor attacked him after his win. It looks like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and the rest of the team are working hard to bring more viewership to the brand.
Do you think Dana Brooke is better than many former champions in the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.