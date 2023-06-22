"Triple H is lazy" - Fans show support for 15-time champion who is "talented, athletic, and has the look that fits WWE"

In recent months, WWE fans have seen many main roster superstars appear in NXT. One such entity is Dana Brooke, who has received some negative responses from fans over the past few weeks.

Brooke joined WWE in 2013 and got over with her bodybuilder gimmick. Her strength allowed her to stand out from the crowd and slowly build herself up in NXT before moving to the main roster.

However, she hasn’t had as much success in the company as compared to many other female stars. She has won the 24/7 Championship 15 times, but the title had no value and has been scrapped by the company.

Dana Brooke’s latest match came against Cora Jade on this week’s episode of NXT. The heel locked her in a submission hold, and the referee was forced to call for the bell. Instead of cheering for the babyface Dana, WWE fans were rooting for the heelish Cora Jade.

A Twitter user recently asked their followers why the former 24/7 Champion gets so much heat from fans.

. @Bub3m16 Is there a reason why Dana Brooke gets so much on hate here? What have I missed? Is there a reason why Dana Brooke gets so much on hate here? What have I missed? https://t.co/5BuRdI6qxu

While many claimed that she hadn’t done anything remarkable in her career yet, others pointed out that it wasn’t her fault. They cited that the creative team led by Triple H didn’t book her too well, and fans were following each other in hating her.

Ayabulela amaNkabane Yokwana @NewHouse_NM



If the crowd is booing her, why doesn't the booker package her as a heel then?



Triple H is lazy and I hope HBK can fix it @Bub3m16 It's not her faultIf the crowd is booing her, why doesn't the booker package her as a heel then?Triple H is lazy and I hope HBK can fix it @Bub3m16 It's not her faultIf the crowd is booing her, why doesn't the booker package her as a heel then? Triple H is lazy and I hope HBK can fix it

Lucifer53 @SpurrellPaul @Bub3m16 I have no idea why she has so much hate. She's very talented, athletic, and has the look that fits WWE. Both her and Natalya do not get the respect they deserve. @Bub3m16 I have no idea why she has so much hate. She's very talented, athletic, and has the look that fits WWE. Both her and Natalya do not get the respect they deserve.

casual enjoyer @retiredwwefan twitter.com/bub3m16/status… . @Bub3m16 Is there a reason why Dana Brooke gets so much on hate here? What have I missed? Is there a reason why Dana Brooke gets so much on hate here? What have I missed? https://t.co/5BuRdI6qxu people act like she’s a bad wrestler but she wrestles just fine. she’s not even on tv often enough for them to hate her like that people act like she’s a bad wrestler but she wrestles just fine. she’s not even on tv often enough for them to hate her like that 😕 twitter.com/bub3m16/status…

A-Town Kross 👇🚀🚀 #ThankYouVince @KROSSDOWNTOWN . @Bub3m16 Is there a reason why Dana Brooke gets so much on hate here? What have I missed? Is there a reason why Dana Brooke gets so much on hate here? What have I missed? https://t.co/5BuRdI6qxu I don't hate Dana Brooke I think she is Solid. I would take her over most on the main roster twitter.com/Bub3m16/status… I don't hate Dana Brooke I think she is Solid. I would take her over most on the main roster twitter.com/Bub3m16/status…

Eddie @xWrestlingEOD . @Bub3m16 Is there a reason why Dana Brooke gets so much on hate here? What have I missed? Is there a reason why Dana Brooke gets so much on hate here? What have I missed? https://t.co/5BuRdI6qxu People are still stuck on the “2016 Dana Brooke” when she completely improved in the ring since then. The main roster never uses her so they still call her bad in the ring when she doesn’t get the opportunity to showcase it 🤷🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/bub3m16/status… People are still stuck on the “2016 Dana Brooke” when she completely improved in the ring since then. The main roster never uses her so they still call her bad in the ring when she doesn’t get the opportunity to showcase it 🤷🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/bub3m16/status…

It’s unfortunate to see the 34-year-old receive so much hate from the WWE Universe. She recently took to Twitter to address the hate she gets from fans. Dana Brooke has been part of WWE for nearly 10 years, and it's time the creative team gives her a big rivalry to show her true potential.

Many WWE main roster stars are appearing on NXT recently

The WWE creative team has been working hard to make NXT more competitive and interesting in recent months. This has prompted it to send many stars to the brand to compete.

Dana Brooke is one of the stars who has competed in a couple of matches in NXT recently. Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin are the other free agents regularly appearing on the brand.

Corbin is set to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship on next week’s Gold Rush. It would make sense to have The Lone Wolf defeat Hayes - freeing him to move to the main roster.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins appeared on the latest episode of NXT to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Finn Balor attacked him after his win. It looks like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and the rest of the team are working hard to bring more viewership to the brand.

Do you think Dana Brooke is better than many former champions in the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes