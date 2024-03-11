Triple H praises two WWE legends ahead of RAW

WWE has had some of the most entertaining rivalries over the years. Fans are celebrating Hall of Famers ahead of a major premiere and Triple H has just joined in on the discussion.

A&E will continue their Superstar Sunday block of programming tonight. Re-runs of WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends will air before and after the new shows, which begin with a one-hour episode of Rivals on Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker. A two-hour Biography documentary on Scott Hall will air right after.

Triple H took to X tonight to praise The Heartbreak Kid and The Deadman. He included the iconic photo of the three legends after the near-31-minute Hell In a Cell match at WrestleMania 28 in 2012, which saw 'Taker beat HHH with HBK as the special guest referee.

"Their rivalry was as iconic as their careers. To share this moment with them is something I will always cherish. Relive the epic rivalry between @ShawnMichaels and @undertaker tonight on #WWERivals at 8/7c on @AETV. #WWEonAE," he wrote.

The last Michaels vs. Undertaker singles bout came at WrestleMania 26 in 2012, held under No DQ and No Count-Out rules. Taker won the Streak vs. Career main event of the night in 23 minutes and 59 seconds. Michaels later came out of retirement and Kane also got involved as DX defeated The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel 2018 in Saudi Arabia.

Elias reveals nixed plans for matches with top WWE Superstars

WWE released Elias in September 2023 after almost a ten year run with the promotion.

The Drifter worked with several main event stars during his time with the company, in matches and segments across all of the company's TV shows. However, the wrestler also known as Zeke The Freak says he missed out on at least two major matches.

Now working the indies as Elijah, the four-time 24/7 Champion says he missed out on wrestling John Cena on WWE RAW the night after Cena returned as Dr. Thuganomics to crash Elias' concert at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The Living Truth cut a promo on Cena instead and inadvertently summoned The Undertaker.

Elias told For The Love of Wrestling that this was supposed to lead to a match at Super Show-Down 2019 in Saudi Arabia, but instead Elias worked the 51-Man Battle Royal. The 2018 Breakout Superstar of the Year was the last competitor eliminated by winner Mansoor, right before the main event that saw Taker defeat Bill Goldberg.

"That was a special time man, you know that. First off, that was actually originally supposed to be a match, which I was really excited about. But due to some things and movies and whatever going on, it turned into this Doctor of Thugonomics deal, which is so cool," he said. [From 05:10 to 05:27]

Elias re-branded himself as Elijah in January after his non-compete clause with his former employer expired. He returned to the ring on February 17 at The Wrestling Revolver's Whatashow event, but lost a 15-minute match to TNA star Mike Bailey.

