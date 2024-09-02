Triple H says he's "incredibly impressed" and congratulates Shawn Michaels after follow-up to Bash in Berlin

Triple H was highly impressed by Shawn Michaels' follow-up to Bash in Berlin 2024 and sent his congratulations to his friend and the entire NXT roster following No Mercy. The follow-up to Bash in Berlin 2024 took place two nights later as the WWE NXT roster went to Denver, Colorado for the special NXT Premium Live Event, No Mercy.

While there was only one title change (the NXT Tag Team Titles), fans were witness to some huge moments like the highly-anticipated debut of Giulia. Kelani Jordan continued to impress as NXT Women's North American Champion, Oba Femi overcame a seemingly injured Tony D'Angelo to retain the Men's North American Title, and Zachary Wentz of TNA got a measure of personal revenge against Wes Lee.

Triple H said he was incredibly impressed by the show put on by the NXT roster at No Mercy 2024 and congratulated every superstar and his best friend, Shawn Michaels.

"Wow… #NXTNoMercy delivered on every level. Incredibly impressed by every single superstar that stepped into the ring tonight. Congrats to @ShawnMichaels and the entire @WWENXT crew on another blockbuster event," posted Triple H.

There's no doubt that the show delivered in a big way, especially in terms of the drama, expectations, and match quality.

Despite Triple H's praise, fans weren't too happy with one decision at No Mercy 2024

Triple H had every reason to be happy with how NXT No Mercy played out. One could argue that in terms of match quality alone, it surpassed Bash in Berlin. The criticism around the premium live event in Germany mainly had to do with what several fans deemed as "predictable" booking. It was CM Punk and Drew McIntyre who had the match of the night in the eyes of many.

However, fans were also unhappy with one decision at No Mercy 2024. The show ended with Pete Dunne attacking Trick Williams - with the latter not turning heel as expected. Considering that Ethan Page was expected to retain anyway, it left no room for a shocking end.

To many, Giulia debuting after the main event would have been a better way to end the show. It's not an unreasonable take as Roxanne Perez and Jaida Parker had what was arguably the match of the night. Giulia debuting to close the show certainly would've had more people talking.

