Trish Stratus, Beth Phoenix, Matt Cardona, and other WWE Superstars react to Edge's emotional post on the eve of potential last match

Edge has been a part of WWE in one form or the other for the best part of the last three decades. Even when he "retired" due to his injury, he made non-wrestling appearances for the promotion. Now, ahead of what could be the last match of his career, the star made an emotional post on the eve of SmackDown. Other top wrestlers have now reacted to it.

For some time now, it looked like The Rated-R Superstar has been winding up his career in WWE. Recently some rumors emerged that his match against Sheamus on this week's SmackDown would be his final match for the company.

Even though Edge confirmed that the match will indeed be the last one of his current WWE contract, he didn't say that he would be retiring after it. The former WWE Champion admitted that he still has to make up his mind about retirement. Fans and stars are very aware that this could be the last time The Ultimate Opportunist steps into a WWE ring to wrestle.

He posted an emotional throwback photo on Instagram, looking back on when he started his career 31 years ago. Edge also spoke about what he was going to do when he finally stepped into the ring with Sheamus.

"31 years ago. 25 of them spent in the WWE. This kid with the bad mullet and awkward ring pose, had an inkling but no true concept of what was in store. The only thing I know about tomorrow is that I am going to soak in every second and pretend I’m this 18 yr old kid again. Even though I know (Sheamus) is gonna hit me like a cinderblock. Couldn’t be facing a better opponent. Toronto I can’t wait to see ya."

Other WWE Superstars reacted to the post, with Beth Phoenix, Matt Cardona, Trish Stratus, and Mustafa Ali all leaving comments.

The other WWE stars reacting to Edge's post.

They all wished him the best, with Ali and Cardona praising the Hall of Famer. Stratus also praised him and commented on how he was Toronto's own greatest of all time.

His wife and fellow WWE legend Beth Phoenix made an emotional comment of her own. She said that in that picture of the 18-year-old Edge, she saw their own daughter, Lyric Rose. Lyric was born in 2013 and is around nine years old now.

Sheamus shared his reaction to potentially being Edge's last WWE opponent

Sheamus is clearly very excited to face Edge. the two confronted each other on SmackDown before, and ahead of the match, he tweeted at the star.

The Celtic Warrior left a five-word message for the former WWE Champion, saying that he was coming for him.

"I’m comin’ for you Edge!" wrote Sheamus.

Expand Tweet

Fans are also excited to see the star wrestle. It remains to be seen if the star does decide to retire after this match.