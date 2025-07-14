Trish Stratus breaks silence on future after big hint at WWE Evolution 2025 - "It's my 25th year"

Trish Stratus was in action at the all-women's premium live event Evolution 2025 in Atlanta, taking on the reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Stratus came up short and failed to become a WWE Women's Champion for the eighth time in her legendary career, but she got a standing ovation from WWE fans, with "Thank you, Trish" chants in the arena.

These chants hinted at retirement for the WWE legend, but speaking at the Evolution post-show, Stratus kept the door open for another match in WWE as she celebrates her 25th anniversary in the business.

"It’s not over until you say it’s over. It’s my 25th year. Let’s make it good one," Trish Stratus said afterwards. [H/T: Fightful.com]

Stratus wrestled back in March, when she joined forces with Stratton to take on Candice LeRae and Nia Jax, and we could see her compete again in WWE going forward, with SummerSlam and Survivor Series being the top premium live events for the remainder of 2025.

Trish Stratus explains motivation behind return to the ring - "Continue to defy expectations"

The former WWE Women's Champion continues to make occasional appearances in WWE, even though she has yet to win a singles title again.

Even though she has accomplished everything in her career, she revealed during an interview with Sports Illustrated what motivates her to keep wrestling.

"It’s about continuing to defy expectations. At this stage in my life and career, people love to ask, ‘Why are you still doing this?’ And my answer is simple: because I can. Passion doesn’t have an expiration date. It’s not just about proving something to the audience or to my opponent - it’s about proving it to myself, and showing my daughter that you don’t have to fit into the box the world tries to put you in. You can evolve, reinvent, and keep showing up, no matter where you are in life," Trish Stratus said.

With that in mind, the question is whether the WWE legend will have at least one more match in the ring before her retirement.

