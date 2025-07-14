  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Trish Stratus
  • Trish Stratus breaks silence on future after big hint at WWE Evolution 2025 - "It's my 25th year"

Trish Stratus breaks silence on future after big hint at WWE Evolution 2025 - "It's my 25th year"

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jul 14, 2025 15:51 GMT
WWE legend Trish Stratus (Photo credit: WWE.com)
WWE legend Trish Stratus (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Trish Stratus was in action at the all-women's premium live event Evolution 2025 in Atlanta, taking on the reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Ad

Stratus came up short and failed to become a WWE Women's Champion for the eighth time in her legendary career, but she got a standing ovation from WWE fans, with "Thank you, Trish" chants in the arena.

These chants hinted at retirement for the WWE legend, but speaking at the Evolution post-show, Stratus kept the door open for another match in WWE as she celebrates her 25th anniversary in the business.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It’s not over until you say it’s over. It’s my 25th year. Let’s make it good one," Trish Stratus said afterwards. [H/T: Fightful.com]

Stratus wrestled back in March, when she joined forces with Stratton to take on Candice LeRae and Nia Jax, and we could see her compete again in WWE going forward, with SummerSlam and Survivor Series being the top premium live events for the remainder of 2025.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Trish Stratus explains motivation behind return to the ring - "Continue to defy expectations"

The former WWE Women's Champion continues to make occasional appearances in WWE, even though she has yet to win a singles title again.

Even though she has accomplished everything in her career, she revealed during an interview with Sports Illustrated what motivates her to keep wrestling.

Ad
"It’s about continuing to defy expectations. At this stage in my life and career, people love to ask, ‘Why are you still doing this?’ And my answer is simple: because I can. Passion doesn’t have an expiration date. It’s not just about proving something to the audience or to my opponent - it’s about proving it to myself, and showing my daughter that you don’t have to fit into the box the world tries to put you in. You can evolve, reinvent, and keep showing up, no matter where you are in life," Trish Stratus said.

With that in mind, the question is whether the WWE legend will have at least one more match in the ring before her retirement.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications