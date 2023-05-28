Trish Stratus sends message to WWE RAW star after controversial win at Night of Champions

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has sent out a message after her controversial victory at Night of Champions.

The 47-year-old star battled Becky Lynch at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The action started back-and-forth but Lynch eventually was able to take control. However, Zoey Stark emerged from under the ring and leveled Becky with a knee to the face. Stratus quickly capitalized on the attack and registered a pinfall victory over Lynch.

Zoey Stark was selected by RAW in this year's draft. The 29-year-old showed a lot of promise with NXT and is attempting to make a name for herself by aligning with Trish on the main roster. Following her win at Night of Champions, Trish Stratus took to Twitter to mock RAW star Becky Lynch. The Hall of Famer referred to herself as the GOAT, and added that she is better than The Man.

"The 🐐> The Man #WWENOC 📸 THE Matty Cox @TheMattyCox," tweeted Stratus.

Becky Lynch gets busted open during her match against Trish Stratus at WWE Night of Champions

Becky Lynch had her face busted open during her clash with Trish Stratus at Night of Champions.

Eagled eyed fans were reminded of the time when former superstar Nia Jax caught Becky with a punch that broke her nose. A bloodied Lynch boldly posed amongst the crowd and The Man was introduced to the wrestling world. Zoey Stark interfered during the match at Night of Champions by emerging from under the ring. She caught Lynch with a knee to the face which didn't go down too well for the star.

Lynch took to Twitter after the defeat and delivered a message to Stark and Stratus. The tweet featured an image of Becky's injuries sustained at Night of Champions and you can check it out by clicking here.

"Revenge is a dish best served cold. @trishstratuscom we have unfinished business. @ZoeyStarkWWE you messed up. Plain and simple. #WWENOC," wrote Lynch.

The rivalry between Becky and Trish is just getting started. It will be interesting to see if another star joins The Man to even the odds against Stratus and Stark moving forward.

