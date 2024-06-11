Two Judgment Day members to betray Damian Priest because of Liv Morgan, says analyst; leading to the faction breaking up

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has one goal, i.e. to take everything away from Rhea Ripley in her absence. Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently discussed the idea of The Judgment Day breaking up soon.

Morgan's obsession with Dominik Mysterio continues as part of her revenge tour. She made headlines a few weeks ago by k*ssing Dom for accidentally helping her retain her title against Becky Lynch in a steel cage match.

The following week on RAW, Liv Morgan tried to convince Dominik that he'd been intentionally helping her to get closer to her. Finn Balor interrupted Liv Morgan and told her to back off as she attempted to have another intimate moment with Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts questioned The Irishman's involvement in the segment last week and said Morgan could persuade Balor and JD McDonagh to turn on Damian Priest:

"There was something when Finn Balor got in between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Now all of a sudden, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan are face-to-face, and Finn Balor is going. He doesn't want anything to do with you. It's almost like dude! What are you doing here, Finn? What are you doing? What are you trying to do here? Are you protecting your boy? Are you getting jealous and trying to see if you can get something going yourself? Either way, I don't think it'd be romantic. But I do think that Liv Morgan will convince JD [McDonagh] and Finn Balor to turn on Damian Priest and, thus, Rhea Ripley. And I think the Judgment Day as we know it, will be done," Roberts said. (22:50 - 23:35)

Is WWE Superstar suffering because of Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio angle?

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo weighed in on Damian Priest's position in the ongoing romantic angle.

On RAW last night, Morgan invited Dominik to her hotel room. After much consideration with Judgment Day members, Dom decided not to use the room key card she left in his possession.

Russo stated that the entire segment made Priest look like a "freaking moron."

"The worst part about it is you’re making Priest look like a freaking moron. I swear right after Priest won the title at WrestleMania, they had him in the Yankees booth. Here we are, he is standing there with JD McDonagh, Dominik, and the key to Liv’s room."

Later on in the show, Liv interrupted Dominik during his six-person match. The reigning Women's World Champion stood on the ramp only to be clocked by Zelina Vega from behind, causing her to land on top of Dominik Mysterio in a non-PG moment.

