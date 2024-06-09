Two real-life Bloodline members could part ways, according to Rikishi, upon their WWE arrival

Rikishi recently discussed the potential booking options for two real-life Bloodline members, and his nephews, Zilla and Jacob Fatu, in WWE. The ongoing Bloodline saga has captured the fans attention like no other storylines in recent times.

The Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline has raised a suspicion that he has been in cahoots with a certain someone pulling the strings of the faction from the outside. The ouster of Jimmy Uso and the subsequent additions of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa have led everyone to believe that a sub-faction is in the works within The Bloodline.

With the impending debut of Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu teasing his WWE arrival, many fans have been wondering whose side they will be on. The two men joined forces in GCW earlier this year before the rumors of Jacob Fatu joining the Stamford-based promotion surfaced online.

Speaking on the Fatu Off The Top podcast, Rikishi explained why he would keep Jacob and Zilla apart in WWE:

"If it was me, I'd probably separate both of them because, you know, to separate these two and have that dream match to be able to happen on the grandest stage, that it'd be nice to be able to see Jacob [Fatu] go against Zilla [Fatu]. Again, these kids already has built their fanbase and not even on a, you know, big lens of WWE yet. So, you know, not only they're coming in with the fans behind them, but they're also coming in to step into, I would think would make sense to be a part of The Bloodline," Rikishi said. (23:08 - 23:47)

WWE legend Rikishi teases potential WrestleMania 41 match for The Bloodline

If Solo Sikoa is conspiring against Roman Reigns, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the WWE Universe is heading towards another Bloodline civil war.

Rikishi recently entertained the idea of The Tribal Chief reuniting with The Usos to take on The Enforcer and co. at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas:

"What's going to happen when Jimmy comes back? We see Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa with Solo. What if - what just if - The Usos were to get back together? Here comes Roman. Come on, we WrestleMania all over again, number 41!''

Only time will tell when the company pulls the trigger on this seemingly inevitable feud, but as of now, Solo Sikoa is embroiled in a long-running program with Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown. A potential match between the two men could be on the cards for Clash at the Castle: Scotland this month.

