Typhoon wants another tag team in the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Fred Ottman, also known as Tugboat and Typhoon, will be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame alongside fellow Natural Disasters member Earthquake. In an exclusive interview, the 68-year-old gave his thoughts on Demolition's omission from WWE's illustrious group of legends.

Demolition's Ax (Bill Eadie) and Smash (Barry Darsow) wrestled for WWE between 1987 and 1991. The iconic tag team were included in a brain injury lawsuit against WWE in 2016. However, they now appear to be on good terms with the company after reportedly signing Legends contracts.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Ottman had nothing but good things to say about Demolition. He also tipped Ax and Smash to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day.

"One of them [WWE Hall of Fame candidates], and I'm so happy that they've been brought in under a Legends deal, Demolition," Ottman said. "I'm so happy. Oh, God bless, and I love them both. They are just amazing guys. I don't wanna get off on a tangent with those guys because they are incredible and should be that way. They should be in the Hall of Fame." [9:49 – 10:14]

Several former WWE talents have signed Legends contracts over the last year, including Jesse Ventura and Ken Shamrock. Ottman, a WWE star between 1989 and 1994, is pleased to see the company looking after wrestlers from past generations:

"There's so many people that I'm glad and I'm seeing them bringing in, a little at a time, into the Legends agreement and that thing, and I think that's awesome, yes." [10:16 – 10:27]

Fred Ottman reflects on his WWE Hall of Fame career

As Typhoon, Fred Ottman won the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Earthquake (John Tenta) in 1992. The heavyweight duo were one of the most featured tag teams on WWE television in the early 1990s.

Discussing his WWE Hall of Fame career, Ottman named some dream opponents he wished he faced:

"The Freebirds when they were hot back in the day, you know what I'm saying? Oh my God. I worked with Dusty [Rhodes] when I was in Florida a lot, cage match, all that stuff, and everything, but I would love to have been with him and Dicky Murdoch, Captain Redkneck, when they were hot together as a tag team. I love all those. Bruiser Brody and Stan [Hansen]. They worked solid. They were just amazing." [10:55 – 11:32]

In the same interview, Ottman disclosed details about his son's behind-the-scenes WWE role.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

