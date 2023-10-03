"U gotta be one of the weirdest celebrities" - WWE fans bash popular Hollywood star for scrutinizing Edge's list of dream opponents

WWE fans recently took to Twitter when they saw a popular Hollywood star scrutinizing Edge's list of dream opponents. The name in question is O'Shea Jackson Jr.

The Rated-R Superstar's World Wrestling Entertainment contract recently expired, and he joined AEW. During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, he became one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world and faced some of the best wrestlers, including John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Following his announcement in AEW, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about who he would like to face. Edge listed the names of his dream opponents that he has never faced in the past, including Jon Moxley(fka Dean Ambrose), Samoa Joe, and Kenny Omega.

After this, O'Shea Jackson Jr. took to Twitter to post about the Hall of Famer's list. He wrote that he found it funny when The Rated-R Superstar only named former WWE stars and Kenny Omega.

"They asked Edge to name who he wants to wrestle. And he said all former WWE guys and Kenny Omega? Am I hearing this correct? Because I want to laugh," Jackson wrote.

Fans were quick to notice his post and started commenting in anger. Some of them wrote that they did not find it funny as the names he listed were the guys he never got the opportunity to wrestle against.

Some of the fans said that the information Jackson heard was not correct as it lacked context.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sent a heartfelt message to Edge after he joined AEW

Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to congratulate Edge for his new venture and hailed him as one of the greatest of all time in the history of pro wrestling.

"I Want To Congratulate My Friend @EdgeRatedR On His New Venture In Life! You’ll Go Down In History As One Of The Greatest Of All Times. You And Jeff Hardy Have Done Stuff That Will Never Be Duplicated. You Got Me Through A Ladder Match At 55 Years Of Age! You Basically Wrestled The Ladder Until You Got Me To My Blade, And Then I Found A Level Of Comfort. Nothing But Respect! You Are A Class Act! Always Remember That! WOOOOO!" Ric Flair wrote.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see The Rated-R Superstar team up with Christian Cage once again. Let's see what the star has planned for his future.

