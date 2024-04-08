[Unaired footage] Roman Reigns breaks down following heartbreaking loss; embraces Bloodline member

While we have previously seen footage of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman sharing an emotional moment after the Tribal Chief's loss at WWE WrestleMania 40, a new angle of the incident has shed more light on what exactly happened between the two.

Reigns' 1316-day reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ended on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 as Cody Rhodes defeated him in a Bloodline Rules match. The match saw interference from multiple names, with legends John Cena and The Undertaker coming to the aid of The American Nightmare. In the end, Roman's obsession with Seth Rollins cost him the title.

While Cody Rhodes celebrated in the ring with his family members and multiple WWE stars, Roman Reigns was seen dejected at ringside in unaired footage. Another angle of the clip has now shown that the Tribal Chief broke down while walking up the ramp before being embraced by Paul Heyman. The duo shared a heartfelt moment before making their way to the back.

Triple H has huge plans in store for Roman Reigns following WWE WrestleMania 40 loss

Roman Reigns led the Stamford-based promotion during the pandemic era with his incredible character work after he turned heel in 2020 and formed The Bloodline. His reign elevated the prestige of the company's top title. However, the Tribal Chief passed the torch to Cody Rhodes last night, leaving many wondering what's next for him.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hinted during the post-show conference that there are big plans in store for The Bloodline leader that will "blow" everyone's minds.

"He's changed the industry; he's that good! Can't say enough good stuff about him. And then to do what he did tonight with Cody Rhodes and complete... It's not completing this story; it's just getting to the end of this chapter because he's gonna go on a whole new story now that is going to blow people's minds, I think. And I know he's gonna take it to a whole another level," said Triple H.

Roman Reigns' title reign has been immortalized in the annals of wrestling folklore. The Tribal Chief's historic run was also acknowledged by Cody Rhodes, who looks set to lead the company into a new era.

