  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • Unfortunate news for CM Punk following WWE SummerSlam

Unfortunate news for CM Punk following WWE SummerSlam

By JP David
Published Aug 03, 2025 15:43 GMT
CM Punk won and lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam. (Photo: WWE.com)
CM Punk won and lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam. (Photo: WWE.com)

Elation turned into sorrow for CM Punk on Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately for The Second City Saint, there's more bad news coming his way after Saturday's event.

Ad

After a hard-fought match against Gunther, Punk overcame The Ring General to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. It was his first world title since January 2013, when he lost the WWE Championship to The Rock at the Royal Rumble.

CM Punk's celebration was cut short by Seth Rollins' music, with The Visionary coming out on crutches with Paul Heyman. It initially seemed like Rollins was just sending a warning to his rival, but it was soon revealed that Mr. MITB was healthy all along and cashed in his contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to multiple sources, Punk's title reign lasted for five minutes and 10 seconds. He has, unfortunately, set a new yet awkward record of having the shortest reign for the World Heavyweight Championship, surpassing Drew McIntyre's previous record of five minutes and 46 seconds.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at the opening match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The former gloated about his victory over CM Punk, who attacked The Scottish Warrior, prompting Damian Priest to use his Money in the Bank contract to cash in successfully.

Drew McIntyre sends a message to CM Punk after the latter lost the World Heavyweight Championship in record time

Speaking on the SummerSlam post-show, Drew McIntyre relished CM Punk quickly losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Seth Rollins in record time. McIntyre called it karma while congratulating The Visionary for the Ruse of the Century.

Ad
"Karma is a hell of a thing. I've been watching what's going on on RAW and Seth. Seth and I are professional rivals, not like Punk and I. Seth has done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on the top. Congratulations, Seth, you deserve it, and karma is indeed a b***h," McIntyre said afterwards. [From 31:51 to 32:41]
Ad
youtube-cover

McIntyre's night was even better since he and Logan Paul won their match against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in the co-main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications