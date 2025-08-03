Unfortunate news for CM Punk following WWE SummerSlam

Elation turned into sorrow for CM Punk on Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately for The Second City Saint, there's more bad news coming his way after Saturday's event.After a hard-fought match against Gunther, Punk overcame The Ring General to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. It was his first world title since January 2013, when he lost the WWE Championship to The Rock at the Royal Rumble.CM Punk's celebration was cut short by Seth Rollins' music, with The Visionary coming out on crutches with Paul Heyman. It initially seemed like Rollins was just sending a warning to his rival, but it was soon revealed that Mr. MITB was healthy all along and cashed in his contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time.According to multiple sources, Punk's title reign lasted for five minutes and 10 seconds. He has, unfortunately, set a new yet awkward record of having the shortest reign for the World Heavyweight Championship, surpassing Drew McIntyre's previous record of five minutes and 46 seconds. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at the opening match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The former gloated about his victory over CM Punk, who attacked The Scottish Warrior, prompting Damian Priest to use his Money in the Bank contract to cash in successfully.Drew McIntyre sends a message to CM Punk after the latter lost the World Heavyweight Championship in record timeSpeaking on the SummerSlam post-show, Drew McIntyre relished CM Punk quickly losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Seth Rollins in record time. McIntyre called it karma while congratulating The Visionary for the Ruse of the Century.&quot;Karma is a hell of a thing. I've been watching what's going on on RAW and Seth. Seth and I are professional rivals, not like Punk and I. Seth has done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on the top. Congratulations, Seth, you deserve it, and karma is indeed a b***h,&quot; McIntyre said afterwards. [From 31:51 to 32:41]McIntyre's night was even better since he and Logan Paul won their match against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in the co-main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam.