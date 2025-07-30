[Unseen footage] Roman Reigns gets helped to the back after WWE RAW; looked to be in visible pain

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is just a few days away, and fans are wondering whether Roman Reigns will make it to the premium live event after what went down on RAW this week.Unseen footage of the OTC has surfaced online after the show went off air last night.During the go-home edition of RAW before SummerSlam, Jey Uso locked horns with Bronson Reed in a match marred by Bron Breakker's outside interference. The match ended abruptly in disqualification after the self-proclaimed Big Dog hit The Yeet Master with a Spear outside the ring.Breakker and Reed then continued their beatdown on Jey until Reigns came to his cousin's aid. Despite getting the upper hand, it was the heels who got the last laugh on the OG Bloodline members.Breakker laid waste to Reigns and Jey, sending them crashing through the barricade with a double Spear as the cameras stopped rolling.Earlier today, fan footage on X/Twitter showed The Head of the Table struggling to get back to his feet. He was visibly limping as the WWE officials and Jey helped him to the back.You can check out the clip below:Did Reigns get legitimately injured? Or was he selling the after-effects of the attack? Fans will have to wait till Sunday to find out.Did WWE spoil the finish of the SummerSlam match?Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said WWE subtly confirmed that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will go over at The Biggest Party of The Summer.&quot;There's only one problem. With the type of heat you went into it at the end of the show, if the babies don't go over, they're dead. I think they had to go short. It was just heat on top of heat on top of heat on top of heat. Whereas if the babies don't win, they're dead in the water. So to me, believe it or not, it was too much heat on the babyfaces. I think now they telegraphed the finish for the pay-per-view.&quot;Interestingly, Bronson Reed stole the OTC's sneakers to add insult to injury. Will Reigns and Uso be able to exact revenge come Sunday? Only time will tell.