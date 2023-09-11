Unseen photo of Roman Reigns with popular WWE star surfaces with 2-word acknowledgment

Ever since Roman Reigns took on 'The Tribal Chief' gimmick, he has demanded the entire WWE Universe to "acknowledge" him.

While some fans and stars deny doing so, Hit Row member A.J. Francis, aka Top Dolla, claimed he had acknowledged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion way before.

The Bloodline member and Top Dolla have never shared the screen in WWE, however, the latter has expressed his desire to meet Reigns in the ring someday.

The 33-year-old star has also disclosed that he sat at the ringside for Roman Reigns' victory at WrestleMania 32 against Triple H. These signs make it clear that Francis is a massive fan of the Head of the Table, and it's not a big deal for him to have respect for the champion.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram stories, a fan asked the SmackDown star if he had acknowledged The Tribal Chief. Dolla shared an unseen photo of the two men together in the gym, responding that others are late in doing so.

"Y'all late," Francis wrote.

Check out the screengrab of Hit Row members' story below:

Top Dolla's two-word response to a fan.

John Cena shares his honest opinion on Roman Reigns

Ahead of the WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India, the 16-time World Champion John Cena had some impressive words for Reigns.

The Leader of Cenation was the face of the company and carried it for almost a decade. In WWE's present scenario, The Tribal Chief has seemingly taken over the mantle and is dubbed as the franchise player for the company.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta asked Cena if he believed Reigns was his successor in the Stamford-based promotion.

"In my perspective I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time," Cena replied.

Check out the video below:

The former world champion and Reigns had an intense rivalry, but Cena's instant reply by referring to the latter as GOAT is something that has stunned the WWE fans.

It will be intriguing to see John Cena restart his feud with Roman Reigns upon his two-month schedule on SmackDown and potentially become a 17-time World Champion.

Have you acknowledged The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

