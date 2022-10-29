Update on 4-time World Champion potentially returning to WWE under Triple H's regime

A tenured source within WWE recently provided a new update regarding Alberto Del Rio's potential return to the company.

Del Rio signed with the Stamford-based company in 2009 and spent five years in the promotion, during which he won four world championships. However, he got fired in August 2014 for "unprofessional conduct." Although he returned in 2015, the company released him a year later.

Rumors recently suggested that Del Rio could possibly return to the company under the new regime. However, a tenured source within the Stamford-based company has denied these speculations to Ringside News.

"I don't see Del Rio being welcomed back," the source said.

Alberto Del Rio addressed the possibility of returning to WWE

Since leaving the Stamford-based company in 2016, Alberto Del Rio has been an active competitor on the independent circuit. He also had a brief run in IMPACT Wrestling between 2017 and 2018.

Nevertheless, he seems interested in having one more run in WWE. In an interview with Wrasslinews earlier this month, Del Rio spoke about potentially returning to the company.

"No, not at the moment. There was at the beginning of this year. There were some approaches but they didn't come from Hunter. I think this new administration is in charge of the WWE, I haven't talked to any of them. I don't know if I will, I hope I do. I think many, many millions of people agree that I should be doing one last thing with this company, and that's not up to me. We'll see, time will tell," said Del Rio. [From 14:15 to 15:01]

Meanwhile, the four-time World Champion believes he will one day enter the Hall of Fame for his achievements in the Stamford-based company.

