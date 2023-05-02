Update on WWE's plan for Seth Rollins and Johnny Gargano - Reports

Some of the biggest news stories on the rumor mill suggest that Seth Rollins is the 'leading candidate' to become the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

With Roman Reigns remaining on Friday Night SmackDown, the new belt will be exclusive to Monday Night RAW. Unless, of course, the company is planning to swerve fans by having The Tribal Chief be drafted to Monday Night RAW tonight.

Fightful Select (subscription required) has confirmed that Seth Rollins will remain on the red brand going forward. The report also revealed that Johnny Gargano will also be retained for Monday nights. After Becky Lynch and Candice LeRae were announced as the draft picks for WWE RAW this past Friday, it was heavily rumored that their husbands would also remain on the show.

Interestingly, Gargano and LeRae's former stablemate, current NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell, was also drafted to WWE RAW, which came as a surprise considering she had just won the belt.

If Dexter Lumis and Austin Theory get picked as well, all members of The Way will be on the same brand. We will find out tonight. Meanwhile, read more about what Theory had to say regarding his time working with Gargano and LeRae here.

Johnny Gargano reveals he wants to be on top WWE Superstar's level

Johnny Gargano fought Seth Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber earlier this year when the two contended for the US title. The former NXT Champion gave his reaction to sharing the ring with The Visionary in a post-match interview with backstage reporter Megan Morant:

"Tonight was just about showing the world that I can hang in there with five of the absolute best. I started that match with Seth Freakin' Rollins. You can say whatever you want about that man. He is the bar right now. He is the standard-bearer. He's where I wanna get to. I stood in there face to face with that man and I hung in there. I stood my ground and I lasted and I fought. I endured and I survived, but it wasn't good enough."

While Seth Rollins is set to face Omos in a first-time-ever clash at WWE Backlash, Johnny Wrestling has been left off the card. It remains to be seen how the company utilizes the 35-year-old star, who has a strong fanbase among the WWE Universe.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins or Johnny Gargano potentially contending for the World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

