Velveteen Dream responds to accusations by former WWE star

Former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream recently responded to an accusation by a former WWE Superstar.

The 28-year-old was once a very popular NXT superstar and appeared destined to become a key player on the main roster. However, Dream's demons caught up to him, and he was released by the promotion in 2021.

Dream released an apology video earlier this month and took responsibility for his actions. He apologized to Triple H, Shawn Michaels, his family, and fans. The former superstar has also announced that his Velveteen Dream character is gone for good.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, the former NXT North American Champion responded to accusations made by EC3 that he filmed men in the bathroom. Dream responded to the allegations by claiming that the former IMPACT Wrestling star brought cocaine to the party in question.

"It’s very simple what happened. EC3, myself, a young lady, and two former talents that I’ve worked with were in downtown Orlando, Wall Street. The bars closed around 2:30 and EC3, Michael Hutter, he lives in downtown Orlando. So EC3 invited myself, the two talents, and the female, who I don’t recall who she was, invited us back to his apartment. EC3 brings out a framed black and white picture of Tom Selleck with a pile of cocaine on this picture of Tom Selleck and he puts it down on his dining room table and, like, let’s party boys," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Former WWE star Velveteen Dream sends message to EC3

Velveteen Dream claimed that EC3 needs to overcome the same obstacles that he has.

During his conversation with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, the former champion stated that he doesn't like calling out co-workers by name but suggested that EC3 has issues similar to his.

Dream claimed that EC3 needs to admit there is an issue before trying to resolve it.

"It’s no question in my mind that EC3, and I don’t like calling my co-workers by their wrestling name. I think it’s gonna take Mike the time it takes him, but it’s going to be the same work that I’ve had to put in and the same work that many people in the world living and passed on have had to put in, and that work is step number one, admitting that there is an issue that needs to be resolved. Again, no question. I think that substance, I can’t say abuse, but substances are an aspect of Mike’s life that he has a problem controlling," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

EC3 reacted to Dream's apology earlier this month and claimed he would not criticize anyone truly seeking forgiveness. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Velveteen Dream moving forward.

Did you think Velveteen Dream had the potential to be a star on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.