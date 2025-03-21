Veteran calls out Stephanie McMahon for being a "liar"; says everybody in WWE should be fired if a certain statement she made was true

Stephanie McMahon previously stated that WWE books storylines a year in advance. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed everybody in the promotion should be fired if that was true.

Ad

Last month, Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania. The former Bloodline member chose to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Meanwhile, The Rock returned and offered Cody Rhodes the opportunity to sell his soul. When The American Nightmare refused at Elimination Chamber, he was attacked by John Cena, The Final Boss, and Travis Scott. The American Nightmare will now defend his Undisputed WWE Title against The Franchise Player, who won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

On the latest episode of The Brand, Vince Russo disclosed that he believes the Stamford-based company had no plans for WrestleMania until The Rock and his business partner, former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz, returned. As the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion criticized Triple H and his creative team's booking, he recalled Stephanie McMahon's statement that WWE books its stories a year in advance. The 64-year-old suggested everybody should be fired if The Billion Dollar Princess' statement was true:

Ad

"I'll never forget a couple of years ago Stephanie McMahon actually made the statement that the WWE books things one year in advance. And, bro, I had to laugh out loud because if we are seeing booking that has been planned for the last year then everybody should be fired. So, let's just call Stephanie McMahon a liar when it comes to that because either we call her a liar and say that is absolutely positively not true or they have booked a year of absolute sh*te," he said. [11:13 - 12:03]

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ad

Vince Russo slammed WWE for Cody Rhodes' booking

On the same episode of The Brand, former head writer Vince Russo slammed the Stamford-based company for the booking of Cody Rhodes since the latter captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion claimed The American Nightmare's title run has been horrible:

"So Stephanie, are you going to tell me that this sh*tty year of booking for Cody Rhodes as the champion, this was all planned out a year ago? A year ago, you planned we are going to give Cody a sh*tty year of title defenses? Because that's what it's been. So, if what you're saying is true, then people really need to be fired. If this past year the Cody Rhodes title defenses were planned a year in advance, none of those people have any business whatsoever working in the wrestling business because it's been horrible. It's been a horrible run for Cody Rhodes," he added. [12:51 - 13:44]

Ad

Ad

Wrestling veteran Francine recently predicted that Rhodes' championship run would come to an end at WrestleMania 41 at the hands of John Cena. It will be interesting to see if that happens.

Please credit The Brand and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback