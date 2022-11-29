Veteran calls out WWE for "terrible" mistake during Dexter Lumis' entrance (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo highlighted a critical mistake the company made during Dexter Lumis' entrance on RAW.

After months of stalking and terrorizing The Miz, Dexter Lumis finally got a chance to settle his differences with the A-Lister on RAW this week. This was his first outing in the squared circle since returning to the company earlier this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that Lumis is not a signed star in the storyline and therefore, should not have had entrance music and titantron video during his entrance.

"This guy's been jumping out of the crowd, attacking people. He should have just come out to nothing. Nothing. No lights, no video wall, and no music. I swear to God, that would have been a Vince McMahon creative liberty and I would have been, 'What?' So, now the presentation is gone, he's a star now. Terrible, bro." [42:17 - 42:44]

Dexter Lumis earned a WWE contract on RAW this week

Dexter Lumis rejoined the company in August this year as part of Triple H’s mass recall of previously released superstars. He immediately feuded with the Miz, going as far as to kidnap A-Lister once before showing up at his residence.

Johnny Gargano then showed footage of a conversation between Dexter and The Miz where the latter agreed to pay the former to stage attacks on him. This led to Lumis chasing the money he was owed as well as a WWE contract.

On the latest edition of RAW, the two squared off in a No Disqualifications match, with Dexter earning an official WWE contract if he won. The former world champion tried to weasel his way out of competing by feigning injury yet again, but the former NXT star eventually came out on top for the win and the contract.

This was seemingly the end of their feud, so it will be interesting to see how Triple H uses the Miz and Dexter Lumis moving forward.

