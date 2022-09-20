"I doubt he has got the same loyalty to Triple H" - Veteran will not be surprised if John Cena announces WWE retirement (Exclusive)

John Cena hasn't wrestled in a televised match for WWE since SummerSlam 2021 as he continues to be busy with his commitments outside wrestling. Vince Russo recently commented on the Cenation Leader's possible WWE retirement and felt the 16-time world champion no longer needed wrestling in his career.

Moreover, Vince Russo wouldn't be surprised if John Cena doesn't return following Vince McMahon's decision to step back from WWE permanently.

Cena has been McMahon's most trusted top guy for over a decade, and Russo believes the former world champion doesn't have the same loyalty towards Triple H.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say about John Cena's potential in-ring retirement in this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"I have no idea (when asked about Cena's retirement). Whenever he wants to, man. I mean, he obviously doesn't need it at that this point," stated Vince Russo. "And, who knows, bro. He used to be very loyal to Vince, and he used to feel like he owed Vince something, and I think that's why he came back again. I doubt he has got the same loyalty to Triple H. So, who knows? Yeah, I think the loyalty is more with Vince. I think so." [1:00:30 – 1:01:30]

WWE's reported WrestleMania 39 plan for John Cena

Despite Cena's relatively long absence from the squared circle, his most ardent fans would be glad to know that WWE still expects the Peacemaker star to be available for WrestleMania 39.

As noted earlier, the former United States Champion's schedule does have room for an appearance at next year's mega show, and he could be booked for a major first-time-ever match.

Rumors have been rampant for months regarding WWE's plans to have Austin Theory take on John Cena at WrestleMania Hollywood in 2023.

Triple H might have come to power, but Cena vs. Theory is still one of the matches WWE intends to book at WrestleMania 39. The positive takeaway is that the 45-year-old Cena still has a lot left in the gas tank as a WWE Superstar.

However, is Cena vs. Theory WWE's best option for WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

