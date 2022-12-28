[VIDEO] "Because you are absolutely their bi**h" - Kevin Owens wrecks Sami Zayn at WWE MSG Live Event

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens crossed paths with his best friend turned foe at the recently concluded MSG Live Event and unleashed hell on the microphone.

Sami Zayn sacrificed Kevin Owens for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, causing a fallout between the two close friends. KO said that he wants nothing to do with Zayn, but they are far from done with each other.

The Honorary Uce was supposed to face Braun Strowman but said that he is not medically cleared to compete at the show. He was replaced by Solo Sikoa, who made an impressive MSG debut. The Monster Among Men won the match via DQ after being brutally attacked by The Bloodline members.

Kevin Owens then rushed to Strowman's defense, following which he cut a scathing promo. KO took the opportunity to destroy Zayn as he yelled crafty insults into the microphone. WWE Fans in the live audience were undoubtedly amused as Owens poked at the 'truth' behind Zayn's relationship with Roman Reigns;

"I know, they are your 'Dawgs'. And it makes complete sense that you call them your 'Dawgs' because you are absolutely their bi**h," said KO.

He continued:

"Get in the ring, get in the ring. Do it. But wait, [do] you have to call Roman and ask him if it's okay first? It's okay man. You don't have to get in the ring because that would take balls, and you have given those up a long time ago."

The segment earned a massive pop and set the tone for the show's main event. The night's final match saw Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman join forces to pick up a big victory in a non-title match against The Usos.

Kevin Owens set to team up with WWE legend John Cena on SmackDown

Roman Reigns forced Adam Pearce to book a tag team match in which he will team up with Sami Zayn to take on Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing. The RAW Superstar requested WWE legend John Cena to be his teammate.

Cena saw the opportunity to take on his old nemesis and continue his streak of competing in a WWE match every year since his debut. The legendary performer confirmed his return on SmackDown.

Fans are expecting a must-watch main event featuring four superstars. It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn square off against Kevin Owens and John Cena.

